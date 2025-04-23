Athenos And Tajín Team Up To Bring You A Bold New Feta Cheese Made For Taco Night

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The partnership between Athenos and Tajín proves that when two beloved brands join forces, the result can be extraordinary. After two years of development and testing, Athenos Tajín Feta Cheese is now available just in time to enhance Cinco de Mayo menus and beyond. Crafted with versatility and convenience in mind, Athenos Tajín Feta Cheese brings bold, global flavors to your table in seconds.

"At Tajín, we're always looking for exciting ways to bring our bold, signature flavor to new audiences and their culinary experiences," said Haydee Fernandez, Director of Alliances at Tajín USA International. "Partnering with Athenos to create a first-of-its-kind Tajín Feta Cheese is a perfect example of how two brands can come together to deliver something truly special and a new way to add a vibrant, effortless twist to any meal from tacos to your favorites salads."

Global cuisine continues to captivate home cooks who crave adventurous yet approachable ways to add international flair to their meals. Athenos Tajín Feta Cheese is at the heart of this trend, blending Mediterranean and Mexican influences to transform everyday dishes into culinary masterpieces.

"Infused with Tajín's signature blend of chile peppers, lime, and sea salt, this new feta from Athenos gives tacos an effortless upgrade," said Amie Wentz, Director of Brand Management at Athenos. "Whether you're sprinkling it over savory beef tacos, adding zest to fish tacos, or giving veggie tacos a bold twist, this product makes it easy to create vibrant, unforgettable meals at home."

Forget complicated recipes and time-consuming prep. Athenos Tajín Feta makes every meal quick, flavorful, and unforgettable. With its unique blend of creamy feta and zesty chile-lime seasoning, this taco topper adds gourmet flair in seconds. Whether it's Cinco de Mayo, Taco Tuesday, or just a casual dinner at home, this product invites families to explore global flavors with ease. Visit the Where to Buy page at athenos to find this product in stores.

About Athenos

Athenos, the No. 1 feta brand in America, is dedicated to delivering authentic Mediterranean flavors and highlighting the versatility of feta cheese. From enhancing salads, pizzas, wraps, burgers, or breakfast, Athenos feta adds a distinctive, creamy touch to elevate any meal. Alongside traditional hummus and other Mediterranean-inspired products, Athenos provides a variety of premium options to enhance everyday dining. Committed to quality and simplicity, the brand crafts its products with the finest ingredients to ensure wholesome and flavorful experiences. Learn more at .

Athenos is part of the Emmi Roth family of brands. Emmi Roth is a leader in providing the nation's top specialty cheeses. From crafting award-winning cheeses in the U.S. to importing Switzerland's most beloved cheeses, the company is dedicated to creating the highest-quality products. With operations across five locations in Wisconsin, the company represents top cheese brands, including Athenos, Roth® Cheese, and more. Discover more at emmiroth .

About Tajín

Industrias Tajín® is a Mexican-owned company and market leader in both Mexico and the United States in chile products, in addition to being one of the most important brands in producing and commercializing products derived from chile worldwide. Today, it has a presence in more than 65 countries around the world. Tajín was founded in 1985, surprising consumers with the perfect blend of mild chile peppers, lime, and sea salt. In 1993, Tajín made its first export to the United States, and Tajín International Corporation was established in Houston, TX, from where all commercial activity of the brand in the U.S. is managed. The brand arrived in Central American and European markets in 2006. For more information visit ín .

