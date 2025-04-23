Two Decades In, Johnnie-O Is Just Getting Warmed Up

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The launch features a limited-time reissue of the Four-Button Original Polo - the style that started it all - reintroduced in its original 100% cotton composition to showcase the difference from the cotton-blend version featured in today's lineup. First sold out of founder John O'Donnell's car trunk, the Original became a trunk-show favorite, then a PGA Show staple, and ultimately the cornerstone of a brand that's still gaining momentum. The re-release pays tribute to the early days of Johnnie-O, while the rest of the collection reflects how the brand and its assortment have evolved to meet the needs of today's consumer.

Each Johnnie-O piece reflects the signature "Topspin" - thoughtful design details that elevate everyday style. From the patented Tweener Button®-placed between the second and third buttons for just the right amount of coverage-to innovative use of premium, performance-driven fabrics, these small touches set Johnnie-O styles apart. Designed for a life well-lived and built to last, each piece blends purposeful design with enduring style.

In addition to the anniversary collection, Johnnie-O is expanding its product offering in 2025 with new category introductions, including a debut eyewear collection and an elevated headwear assortment. Launching in May, the eyewear collection will feature six versatile and functional styles, designed for Johnnie-O fans looking to up their accessories game. The company also introduced five new hat silhouettes through a collaboration with Legacy/L2 Brands-including The Roaddog, a five-panel rope hat-now available in select pro shops, collegiate bookstores, retail locations, and on Johnnie-O.

"We didn't set out to build an actual company 20 years ago - we just wanted to make a great polo," says John O'Donnell, founder of Johnnie-O. "What's followed has been the ride of a lifetime. This collection celebrates where we started, the people who've been with us, and the little details that make Johnnie-O what it is today. We're still having fun, still trying new things, and still all about creating styles you'll want to wear everywhere."

To thank its loyal community, Johnnie-O will host a one-day-only sitewide sale on April 27, offering 20% off in celebration of 20 years-a one-time toast to two decades of timeless style and loyal supporters.

Johnnie-O has also teamed up with SWAG Golf on a limited-edition headcover collaboration that blends the bold energy of both brands. This capsule release previews what's to come: a broader SWAG x Johnnie-O collaboration dropping in August 2025, featuring additional styles and deeper inventory levels. The initial launch includes headcovers that pay homage to the Johnnie-O Four-Button Original polo, with blade and mallet covers designed to replicate the classic four-button look with JO's iconic logo, and a driver cover inspired by the JO 20th printed performance polo, featuring subtle nods to Southern California.

Johnnie-O officially kicked off its 20th Anniversary celebration at the 2025 PGA Show, unveiling expanded collections and creative partnerships with top golf content creators like St. André Golf, Peter Finch, Danny Maude, and Blair Wheeler. These initiatives reflect Johnnie-O's continued evolution-fueled by a community-first mindset, a dedication to detail, and a spirit that emphasizes both the hang and the hustle.

Explore the limited-edition collection and collaborations at Johnnie-O

About Johnnie-O:

Founded in 2005 by John O'Donnell in Santa Monica, CA, Johnnie-O is a premium lifestyle brand differentiated by its loyal and passionate consumer following, high-quality products with clever details and omnichannel leadership. Johnnie-O currently offers a range of premium apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and boys. The collection includes polos and button-downs featuring the patented "Tweener Button," bottoms, swim, outerwear and a line of performance gear for the active lifestyle. Johnnie-O is available online at , specialty retailers and golf and racquet clubs across the United States. For more information, visit Johnnie-O or follow @johnnieobrand.

