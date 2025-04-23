Periostin Antibody: Boster Biological Technology Pioneers Breakthrough Antibodies For Advanced Research

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pleasanton, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pleasanton, California -

Boster Bio Technology unlocks insights into cancer and neurological disorders with high-quality antibodies that offer exceptional specificity and sensitivity.







Boster Biological Technology, a leading antibody and immunoassay provider based in Pleasanton, California, has established itself as a trusted partner for researchers worldwide. Specializing in antibodies such as the periostin antibody , ALDH7A1 antibody , and ANAPC2 antibody , BosterBio serves academic institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and biotech firms.

Since its founding, the company has focused on delivering high-quality, rigorously validated antibodies to support advancements in biomedical science. Widely used in cancer research, neurological studies, and cell cycle analysis, these products help scientists uncover critical disease mechanisms.

Over the years, BosterBio has expanded its portfolio to include ELISA kits, recombinant proteins, and custom antibody services, ensuring researchers can access reliable tools. Its commitment to quality is reflected in its stringent validation protocols, batch-to-batch consistency, and responsive customer support.

With a growing global presence, BosterBio continues to innovate, leveraging cutting-edge technology to meet evolving research demands. As it moves forward, the company remains dedicated to accelerating scientific discovery and improving human health through high-performance reagents.

Boster Biological Technology distinguishes itself through rigorous validation processes, batch-to-batch consistency, and exceptional customer support. Each antibody undergoes stringent quality control, ensuring researchers receive reliable reagents for various experiments.

Additionally, the company provides free antibody validation service before purchase, ensuring the products work with the customer's specific test samples. Over the years, it has established a comprehensive antibody development and validation system, ensuring antibodies have low non-specific cross-reactivity and minimal lot-to-lot variations.

Boster Bio offers over 16,000 antibodies validated for IHC, WB, ELISA, and FC in human, mouse, and rat samples, including rabbit and mouse monoclonal antibodies and rabbit polyclonal antibodies.

"For scientists seeking high-performance antibodies, BosterBio continues to be a trusted partner in advancing biomedical research. Our periostin antibody, ALDH7A1 antibody, and ANAPC2 antibody play pivotal roles in advancing critical areas of biomedical research. Together, these antibodies enable groundbreaking discoveries in fibrosis, neurology, and oncology," said company founder CJ Xia.

With over 25 years of experience developing antibodies, BosterBio is committed to ensuring researchers worldwide can access dependable and high-quality tools, accelerating progress in understanding and treating complex diseases. Keen to share its latest findings with the public, relevant technical information can be freely accessed on its website.

The periostin antibody stands out for its exceptional specificity and sensitivity in detecting periostin. Its high affinity and low cross-reactivity make it a trusted tool for studying periostin's role in diseases like idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and various cancers. Researchers favor this antibody's consistent performance in Western blotting, immunohistochemistry, and ELISA applications, making it indispensable for mechanistic and therapeutic studies.

The ALDH7A1 antibody is another standout product from BosterBio. It targets aldehyde dehydrogenase7 family member A1, an enzyme linked to pyridoxine-dependent epilepsy and lysine metabolism. With its high specificity, this antibody aids in advancing research on metabolic and neurological disorders, providing scientists with reliable data for diagnostic and therapeutic development.

BosterBio's ANAPC2 antibody is widely used in studies exploring mitosis, cancer biology, and cell division mechanisms. It targets the anaphase-promoting complex subunit 2, a key regulator of cell cycle progression. Robust validation in multiple applications, including flow cytometry and immunofluorescence, ensures accurate and reproducible results.

Headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Boster Biological Technology is making waves in the research community with its cutting-edge periostin antibody, ALDH7A1 antibody, and APC2 (ANAPC2) antibody. The company is recognized globally for its commitment to precision, reliability, and innovation in antibody development.

About the Company:

Boster Biological Technology is a global leader in antibody production and immunoassay solutions, serving academic, pharmaceutical, and biotech researchers. Based in Pleasanton, CA, the company contributes significantly to accelerating scientific discovery through innovative reagents and exceptional service.

