Partner Real Estate Lists Expansive West Covina Estate With Pool, Bonus Room, And Owned Solar For $1.76M
With a layout designed for both privacy and connection, the home features a first-floor master suite, multiple formal and informal living areas, and an oversized bonus room ideal as a loft, game room, or additional bedroom. The updated chef's kitchen boasts a 5-burner cooktop, double ovens, and plenty of counter space-perfect for hosting or day-to-day family life.
Energy efficiency is top of mind here: the home is powered by 20+ fully owned solar panels, installed in 2023, ensuring long-term savings and sustainability.
“The lot size and layout offer something truly special in this price range,” said listing agent Vitria Karyoatmodjo.“It's a private, functional estate with modern conveniences and space to grow.”
Outside, the backyard is a showstopper-complete with a sparkling pool, lush landscaping, and a dedicated pool house with its own bathroom and shower, creating the perfect setup for guests or weekend entertaining.
Located in a serene neighborhood near Mt. San Antonio College, Cal Poly Pomona, local hiking trails, and top-rated schools, 1048 Highlight Drive offers the best of suburban living with easy access to major conveniences.
The listing is now active and showings are available by appointment.
