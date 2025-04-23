Announcing The Inaugural Black In Business Awards, Honoring Black Businesses And Leadership In Montgomery County, MD

Black in Business Awards Logo

GAITHERSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On November 20, 2025 at 6 PM the inaugural Black in Business Awards will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Washington DC North/Gaithersburg, located at 620 Perry Parkway, Gaithersburg, Maryland, 20877. The Black in Business Awards is a premier initiative by The Black Business Council, in partnership with MBA Growth Partners, honoring the exceptional achievements of Black-owned businesses and visionary leaders in Montgomery County, MD. This prestigious event celebrates those driving economic growth, fostering innovation, and making a lasting impact in their industries and communities.Designed as more than just an awards ceremony, the Black in Business Awards serves as a platform for recognition, empowerment, and connection. Finalists will be honored at a formal awards gala, bringing together business and community leaders dedicated to supporting Black business excellence. This celebration aims to amplify the stories of trailblazers who are shaping the future and building a legacy of success in the county.The award categories include: Best Hospitality Award, Best Consumer Products Company Award, Government Contractor Excellence Award (Govcon), IT Solutions Excellence Award, Large Business of the Year Award and Professional Services Trailblazer Award. The event is currently accepting nominations for deserving business owners to be added to the awards applicant interest list. A formal application to apply for the awards will open in early May.The event invites organizations looking to gain visibility among influential business leaders, government officials, and entrepreneurs, while contributing to economic empowerment and community impact, to sponsor the event. They also welcome individuals to subscribe to their mailing list on the website to be notified when tickets go on sale.More information can be found at .About the Black Business CouncilThe Black Business Council is a group of entrepreneurs in Montgomery County, MD, working together towards a common goal - business growth. Cohort members leverage relationships and experiences to fill gaps and identify opportunities, while working together to support initiatives that help the Montgomery County business community.About MBA Growth PartnersMBA Growth Partners is a dynamic and purpose-driven business consultancy firm committed to fostering the formation, growth, scaling, and triumphant exit of Black-owned businesses. Their overarching mission is to facilitate the successful existence and exit of 10,000 Black brands within a decade.MEDIA CONTACT: Adrian White ...

