Juniper Square Creates New Private Markets Regulatory Council

Panel of industry experts will provide timely insights and analysis amid a rapidly evolving policy and regulatory landscape for private markets

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Juniper Square , a pioneer of connected fund software and services for private markets GPs, today announced the creation of the Private Markets Regulatory Council and released the council's first edition of insights and analysis on developments in policy and regulation currently impacting the industry.

Comprised of private markets experts across a range of disciplines, the Juniper Square Private Markets Regulatory Council will convene regularly to assess new policy and regulatory developments and provide analysis for GPs through the lens of legal and compliance considerations, operational implications around fund formation, fundraising, investor onboarding, and reporting, and more. Council members include:



Carlo di Florio , President, ACA Group

Olga Kamensky , Partner, Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Michael McVickar , General Counsel, Origin Investments Dan Rothenberg , Head of Legal, Juniper Square

"We anticipate that evolving policy and regulation will create new operational demands on GPs, especially as we enter an era of greater private markets investment from non-institutional investors," said Alex Robinson, CEO and Co-Founder, Juniper Square. "The Private Markets Regulatory Council will serve as a strategic think tank, leveraging its members' deep domain expertise to provide analysis on how the dynamic market and regulatory landscape may impact the GPs we serve. Empowering investment managers and finance leaders with clear, actionable insights will help them effectively navigate and manage complexity so they can continue to focus on growing their business and meeting the needs of investors."

The Juniper Square Private Markets Regulatory Council's first discussion of 2025 covers a variety of topics including the ripple effects of tariffs, compliance considerations as private markets GPs look to adopt AI, and the importance of having robust, well-documented compliance programs, regardless of how lenient or strict the regulatory environment. Hear directly from the council as they share key takeaways in this video . Future editions will be available on Juniper Square's website and YouTube channel .

About Juniper Square

Juniper Square is dedicated to transforming the private markets investing experience. The company provides a full range of modern, connected fund software and services to over 2,100 private markets GPs across fundraising, reporting, fund administration, treasury, compliance, and business intelligence needs. Today, over $1 trillion of LP capital, 40,000 funds, and 600,000+ LP accounts are managed through Juniper Square software and fund administration services.

SOURCE Juniper Square

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED