CCHF Launches National Billboard Campaign Against REAL ID

Citizens' Council for Health Freedom Urges Americans to Refuse National ID

ST. PAUL, Minn., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Citizens' Council for Health Freedom (CCHF) has launched a national billboard campaign calling on Americans to stand up and refuse the REAL ID-an unconstitutional National ID system of federal surveillance and control disguised as a reform of driver's licenses.

The billboard also makes it clear that "You Can't Fly is a Lie."

The first "RefuseRealID" billboard went live on April 9 , 2025, just outside Dallas , Texas , alerting drivers to the threat of the REAL ID system: "National ID Threatens Freedom."

A second billboard has now gone up off Highway 41 in Osprey , Florida -a key corridor for travel south of Sarasota. A third is scheduled to launch in Bowling Green, Kentucky, location of the state office of Senator Rand Paul, chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.

"REAL ID is not a card. It's a system, a National ID system. REAL ID is not about safety. It's about surveillance and control," said Twila Brase, RN, PHN, Co-Founder and President of CCHF. "We are calling on Americans to take action to protect themselves, because thus far their leaders in Congress are not. REAL ID is a federal violation of states' rights and individual rights. No American should be forced to show a federally controlled ID card to fly or move freely in their own country."

Passed in 2005, the REAL ID Act unconstitutionally requires states to issue federally compliant driver's licenses and identification cards containing machine-readable technology, individualized biometric coordinates, and standardized data. These requirements-along with DMV plans for digital IDs- are rapidly laying the groundwork for a digitized National ID , infringing on constitutional rights and state sovereignty.

CCHF's "RefuseRealID" billboards are only the beginning. Additional billboards are being planned in other states across the country to educate the public, urge state lawmakers to act, and encourage Americans to opt out of the REAL ID system by requesting a non-compliant standard state driver's license.

For more information and photos of the billboards visit REAL ID, visit:

For more information or to schedule an interview with Twila Brase, contact Alexandra de Scheel [email protected]

About Citizens' Council for Health Freedom: CCHF exists to protect patient and doctor freedom. As a national, independent, non-partisan, non-profit health freedom organization, CCHF maintains a patient-centered, privacy-focused, free-market perspective. For more information, visit: .

SOURCE Citizens' Council for Health Freedom

