Teachers Report Overall Lack Of Improvement In Chronic Absenteeism Especially Among Title I Schools

New Study survey reveals educators believe lack of prioritizing school is the top reason

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronic absenteeism remains a persistent issue in schools, with 73% of teachers reporting that the issue has remained the same or worsened this school year according to a recent Study survey of K-12 teachers . The issue is most pronounced in Title I schools, with nearly 30% more teachers in those school indicating chronic absenteeism is a moderate or significant issue.

Chronic absenteeism – defined as missing 10% or more of the academic school year – continues to hinder student achievement, especially in Title I schools. Title I schools serve high percentages of low-income students. Educators there report severe attendance issues:



73% of teachers in Title I schools say absenteeism has remained the same or worsened this academic year.

72% of those educators report frequently seeing patterns of absenteeism within families or communities, compared to 50% of non-Title I teachers. 66.5% of Title I teachers report chronic absenteeism as a moderate or significant issue, compared to 38% of non-Title I teachers.

A wide gap in the reason behind chronic absenteeism also exists between Title I teachers and their counterparts in other schools: 70% of Title I educators cite a lack of school prioritization (among students and their parents), often citing basic needs such as housing, food and childcare as direct contributors to absenteeism. By comparison, non–Title I teachers are more likely to mention student mental health stress or voluntary absences like family travel as the top reasons for chronic absenteeism.

Across school types, educators agree on several practical, student-centered strategies to address the issue of chronic absenteeism, starting with parents.



64% of teachers indicate enhanced communication with parents and guardians

49% support academic interventions for learning loss

36% need improved mental health resources 34% recommend resources to address food or shelter insecurities

"We're seeing a direct correlation between chronic absenteeism and academic performance, especially among historically disadvantaged populations," explained Dana Bryson, SVP of Social Impact, Study. "Students in Title I schools who have higher rates of absenteeism are also falling behind academically. According to the most recent NAEP scores, more than two-thirds of the lower-performing group come from historically disadvantaged populations."

Additional Findings

Impact of Chronic Absenteeism in the Classroom



55% of respondents shared they need to repeat work that they've already covered 54% of respondents shared that chronically absent individuals can create a distraction once they reintegrate back into the classroom

Added Workload for Teachers, Especially in Title I Schools



74% of Title I teachers spend 2+ hours each week reintegrating chronically absent students, compared to 53% of non-Title I teachers 72% regularly adjust lesson plans to accommodate missed instruction, while only 53% of non-Title I teachers say they do the same

Methodology

The "Chronic Absenteeism" survey was conducted online from March 27-29, 2025, and included 700 K-12 teachers across the country. For a full version of the report, please visit: .

About Study

Study opens the door to the life-changing impact of education for more than 34 million learners and educators a month through its award-winning online learning platform for K12 curriculum, college courses and test preparation. With learners and educators in more than 11,000 school districts nationwide, Study is recognized by the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) for meeting Level IV evidence standards. Headquartered in Mountain View, CA, Study has been honored as one of the world's most innovative companies by Fast Company and included in the GSV150, celebrating the world's most transformative private companies in education, for the last four consecutive years. The company has donated $29 million across social impact programs committed to increasing educational equity. These programs include Working Scholars®, an accelerated pathway for working adults to earn a debt-free bachelor's degree; College Saver, which has saved students more than $475 million in tuition costs, and Keys to the Classroom, which seeks to help aspiring educators prepare for and pass their teacher certification exams.

