Amundi: Ordinary And Extraordinary General Meeting Of Shareholders, 27Th May 2025

Arrangements for making preparatory documents

available and consulting them

The Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of Amundi will be held at 2.30 p.m. Paris time on Friday, 27th May 2025 at 54 Rue de Varenne, 75007 Paris.

The notice of meeting, including the agenda and the draft resolutions, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (BALO, French gazette for compulsory legal announcements) of 18th April 2025 and may be accessed on the company's website ( ). The convening notice will be published in the BALO of 12th May 2025 and will also be made available on the company's website.

The documents and information relating to the general meeting, including those listed in article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code, are included in the notice of meeting and in the company's 2024 Universal Registration Document, also available on the company's website ( ).

Other documents and information relating to the general meeting will be kept available to shareholders in accordance with the applicable regulatory provisions at the company's head office at 91-93, boulevard Pasteur, 75015 Paris.

For more information, please contact the financial communication department at ...

1 Source: IPE "Top 500 Asset Managers" published in June 2024 based on assets under management as of 31/12/2023

2 Amundi data as of 31/12/2024

3 Boston, Dublin, London, Milan, Paris and Tokyo

