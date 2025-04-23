Captivateiq Launches New Solution To Power Performance-Based Bonuses

New capabilities help organizations link performance to rewards with flexible, goal-based bonus programs across all departments

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CaptivateIQ , a leading sales performance management solution, today announced the launch of CaptivateIQ Bonuses , its new solution designed to help companies drive performance through intelligent, goal-based incentives.

While most businesses optimize performance-based compensation for sales teams, incentives often stop there-leaving the rest of the organization without clear links between objectives and rewards. CaptivateIQ is solving that gap with its flexible solution that enables companies to create, manage, and scale Management by Objectives (MBOs) and performance-based bonuses beyond sales teams and across all departments.

CaptivateIQ's latest research found that 40% of organizations now incorporate Management by Objectives (MBOs) into their incentive plans-a figure that's rising as traditional annual reviews have become outdated.

Complementing this trend, CaptivateIQ's research found that over half (57%) of employees are motivated to perform better when working for commissions or bonuses, saying incentives drive them to achieve their goals.

These insights highlight a growing demand for performance-aligned compensation models that not only motivate employees but also align individual performance with broader organizational objectives.

"Designing and managing performance-based bonuses is notoriously complex," said Mark Schopmeyer, co-CEO of CaptivateIQ. "Organizations often struggle with fragmented systems, inconsistent scoring, and time-consuming manual processes, making it difficult to scale these programs. CaptivateIQ Bonuses changes that by bringing automation, transparency, and strategic alignment to the entire process-empowering companies to drive performance and motivation across every corner of the business."

CaptivateIQ Bonuses brings automation, transparency, and strategic alignment to a traditionally spreadsheet-driven process. The platform supports both objective data (pulled automatically from systems like Salesforce) and subjective evaluations (like manager assessments), giving organizations full flexibility in how they incentivize performance.

Key capabilities include:



Flexible Goal Management – Set and manage goals across diverse roles and objective types

Intelligent Workflow Automation – Streamline approvals, score submissions, and payout calculations Performance Insights – Gather real-time visibility into goal achievement and incentive impact

Whether it's driving toward revenue goals, improving customer satisfaction or tracking operational efficiency, CaptivateIQ Bonuses enables companies to align and drive teams toward measurable results.

The launch of CaptivateIQ Bonuses marks a key milestone in the company's evolution. CaptivateIQ has expanded its product portfolio with innovations like CaptivateIQ Planning and now Bonuses, strengthening its position as the go-to partner for organizations looking to motivate and reward their people in smarter, more strategic ways. Learn more here .

About CaptivateIQ

CaptivateIQ is the leading Sales Performance Management solution, trusted by customers including Affirm, Boston Scientific, and Netflix. With solutions for Sales Planning and Incentives, they help revenue teams automate processes, hit revenue targets, and adapt with business change, ultimately driving efficient growth. It's time to rethink ROI - your return on incentives - with CaptivateIQ. For more information, visit .

SOURCE CaptivateIQ

