Thousands Of Students Lose After-School Programs In Illinois, A New Report Lays Out A Path Forward

CHICAGO, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After-school programs play a vital role in supporting young people's social-emotional, academic, and career development. In Illinois, after-school programs serve tens of thousands of students annually, offering them safe and structured environments to learn and develop outside regular school hours. Despite the successes of established programs, Illinois, like many states, faces persistent challenges in sustaining and expanding after-school opportunities. Especially in recent years, after-school programs in Illinois have been undermined by shortened grant cycles and unpredictable budgets.

What: Report Launch, "Benefits and Challenges of Expanding After-School Programs in Illinois"

Who: Alternative Schools Network, University of Illinois Chicago

When: April 22, 2025

Where: Download Report Here

ASN serves as a conduit for the work of its member schools and community-based programs, connecting the mission, goals, strategies and outcomes to create a unified community of active participants in programming. Through this role, ASN is able to link the voices of its partner communities to marshal resources and expertise that will improve the outcomes for its target populations.

For More Information Contact:

Jack Wuest

312-259-2360

[email protected]

SOURCE ALTERNATIVE SCHOOLS NETWORK

