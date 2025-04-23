RYNO Launches Call Intelligence: A New Era Of AI-Powered Call Insights For Home Service Companies

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Unlike traditional call tracking tools, Call Intelligence gives business owners near-instant visibility into every inbound call. Within minutes, they can determine whether a call was qualified, whether it booked, why it didn't-and how much that missed opportunity was worth.

Call Intelligence helps home service companies uncover what's really happening on the phones-and what to do about it.

Built on over 50 million real home service calls, the platform uses advanced generative AI to surface insights that improve booking rates and operational efficiency. Each call is automatically analyzed for performance trends and coaching opportunities, helping teams refine their approach and close more business.

Call Intelligence also uncovers friction points in the customer journey-like high service fees, limited availability, or internal policies that may be turning qualified leads away. These operational insights enable leadership teams to fine-tune processes that directly impact revenue.

And with full-funnel attribution tied to campaigns, channels, and keywords, home service companies can connect their call outcomes to their marketing investments-while estimated call values reveal the true impact of each lead.

"Call Intelligence helps home service companies uncover what's really happening on the phones-and what to do about it," said Dinesh Dhamija, Chief Technology Officer at RYNO Strategic Solutions. "It's about smarter decisions, better performance, and stronger returns."

Call Intelligence is available exclusively to RYNO clients-and to celebrate the launch, RYNO is offering every customer a 30-day free trial of Coach AI, the built-in generative AI engine that delivers actionable coaching insights on every call.

To learn more or schedule a personalized demo, visit .

RYNO Strategic Solutions is the premier digital marketing agency for home service businesses. With a team of seasoned digital marketers and a data-driven approach, RYNO Strategic Solutions partners with contractors to maximize their online presence and drive growth through customized digital marketing strategies. Now, with the merger of Blue Corona, RYNO Strategic Solutions is set to lead the industry into a new era of innovation and success.

