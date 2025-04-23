Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Line Of Fun Character Toys (MTN-2311)

PITTSBURGH, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new line of fun character toys for children to enjoy," said an inventor, from Bronx, N.Y., "so I invented the SPORTS PETS. My design would be entertaining and may provide an outlet for a child's creativity."

The invention provides a fun, new line of toys with a unique design. In doing so, it could provide hours of imaginative play. As a result, it offers an alternative to existing toys. It also could serve as fundraising or promotional items. The invention features a novel design that is easy to use so it is ideal for children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-MTN-2311, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

