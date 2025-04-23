Clinical Data On Atraverse Medical's HOTWIRETM Transseptal Access System To Be Presented At Heart Rhythm Society Meeting April 24-27

HOTWIRETM's zero-exchange, sheath-agnostic left heart access technology will be available for hands-on demonstrations at Booth 720.

SAN DIEGO, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atraverse Medical , a San Diego-based medical device company pioneering universally-compatible transseptal access technology, announced today that the latest clinical evidence on the efficacy and safety of its HOTWIRETM left heart access system will be presented at the Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) annual meeting April 24-27. HOTWIRETM was developed to enhance procedural efficiency and streamline workflows with a therapy agnostic innovation in left-heart access.

Dr. Devi Nair, Director of Cardiac Electrophysiology & Research at St. Bernard's Healthcare, will present the poster, First-in-Human Multicenter Experience Using a Novel Sheath-Agnostic Radiofrequency Transseptal Wire, on April 26, 2025 from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM.

Dr. Vivek Y. Reddy, Director of Cardiac Arrhythmia Services at the Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital in New York City, NY and a co-author of the poster, commented, "EP labs have long navigated the complexities of left-heart access using an antiquated standard of care or devices that lock us into closed systems with little to no flexibility. The HOTWIRE innovation is both intuitive and allows for seamless integration into current workflows - together likely to have a significant impact on electrophysiology and structural heart procedures."

Eric Sauter, COO and Co-Founder of Atraverse Medical, commented, "These findings reinforce the strong clinical performance of HOTWIRETM and mark a pivotal step forward in our mission to redefine transseptal access. As we continue to increase our presence in the clinical landscape, this data underscores the growing confidence in our platform and the significant impact it can have on procedural efficiency and patient outcomes worldwide."

The company will also demonstrate the product throughout the HRS meeting at Booth 720.

Utilized in more than 250 successful procedures with 10 different inducer sheaths since its FDA clearance in May 2024, Atraverse's HOTWIRETM device is a novel radiofrequency (RF) guidewire that enables zero exchange left-heart access while acting as a rail for catheter-based therapy systems. The system was developed to meet the needs of electrophysiologists and cardiologists with:



Universal, sheath-agnostic compatibility,

25 percent brighter imaging on echo,1 2 times stronger rail stiffness compared to competitive wires.1

The HOTWIRETM is a novel advancement in transseptal access technology, designed to optimize procedural workflows and improve patient outcomes.

ABOUT ATRAVERSE MEDICAL

Atraverse Medical is a medical device company pioneering next-generation left-heart access and optimized RF technology. The company's proprietary HOTWIRETM system, featuring universal sheath compatibility, aims to enhance outcomes and streamline workflows for physicians treating cardiovascular disease in millions of patients worldwide. Based in San Diego, CA, Atraverse was formed in July 2022 by Dr. Steven Mickelsen, John Slump and Eric Sauter, the same founding team as FARAPULSE (acquired in June 2021). For more information, visit .

1 Data on file.

SOURCE Atraverse Medical

