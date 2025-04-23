CNCF Announces Schedule For Opentelemetry Community Day, Highlighting End-To-End Observability Innovation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Observability isn't just a technical priority-it's necessary at the scale of modern cloud native deployments," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO of CNCF. "Events like OpenTelemetry Community Day help organizations deepen their investment in open source observability tooling, reduce operational blind spots, and collaborate with the people shaping the future of open observability systems."

The schedule features sessions, lightning talks, and panels designed to support developers, end users, and maintainers working with the most widely adopted observability framework in the cloud native ecosystem. Attendees will gain technical insights, share implementation experiences, and shape the future of OpenTelemetry through direct collaboration with project leaders.

Highlighted sessions include:



Lightning Talk: From GenAI Applications to AI Models – Unraveling End-to-End AI Observability with OpenTelemetry – Huxing Zhang & Minghui Zhang, Alibaba Cloud

Scaling OpenTelemetry for Modern Workloads: From Mobile to Mainframe – Srinivas Venkata Bevara & Ashish Aggarwal, Broadcom

The Signal in the Storm: Practical Strategies for Managing Telemetry Overload – Endre Sara, Causely, Inc.

The Spec-tacular Game Show – Marylia Gutierrez, Grafana Labs; Tyler Helmuth & Alex Boten, Honeycomb The Life of a Span – Yuri Oliveira, OllyGarden & Jamie Danielson, Honeycomb

In addition to technical content, OpenTelemetry Community Day provides organizations a strategic opportunity to stay ahead of operational complexity, improve system reliability, and engage with the broader community driving observability innovation. The event complements OpenObservabilityCon, which convenes industry leaders around observability standards, practices, and ecosystem-wide collaboration.

Registration and Sponsorship Opportunities

Early bird registration is live and offered at US$199 through May 16, which represents a savings of US$200. A single pass grants access to both OpenTelemetry Community Day and OpenObservabilityCon. A reduced registration rate is available for current full time students and faculty. Learn more here .

Sponsorship opportunities are available through May 27, offering organizations a unique way to engage with the open source observability community. View the prospectus.

For more information and to view the full schedule, visit:

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 800 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation.

