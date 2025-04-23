Jaclyn Granet Featured In Variety's 2025 Legal Impact Report
Jacki Granet, of Immigration law firm Blaker & Granet LLP, has been recognized in Variety's 2025 Legal Impact Report.Post thi
Granet is a founding partner of Blaker & Granet LLP, an LGBTQ+- and woman-owned law firm based in Los Angeles that works exclusively in U.S. immigration and naturalization law. Her inclusion in this year's Legal Impact Report underscores her growing influence within both the legal and entertainment communities. Granet focuses on building strong legal cases through extensive documentation and powerful storytelling on behalf of her clients.
Read the full article here:
For more information about working with Jacki Granet, contact [email protected] .
SOURCE Blaker & Granet LLP
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment