Jaclyn Granet Featured In Variety's 2025 Legal Impact Report


2025-04-23 12:02:19
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The article highlights Granet's role in helping international talent work legally in the United States, particularly through O-1 visas for individuals with extraordinary ability and achievement. It emphasizes her work with artists, athletes, and creatives-including a major actor and prominent production companies and studios-as well as professionals in emerging categories like digital content creators and influencers.

Jacki Granet, of Immigration law firm Blaker & Granet LLP, has been recognized in Variety's 2025 Legal Impact Report.

Granet is a founding partner of Blaker & Granet LLP, an LGBTQ+- and woman-owned law firm based in Los Angeles that works exclusively in U.S. immigration and naturalization law. Her inclusion in this year's Legal Impact Report underscores her growing influence within both the legal and entertainment communities. Granet focuses on building strong legal cases through extensive documentation and powerful storytelling on behalf of her clients.

