Dreame Technology Expands US Footprint With New San Diego Location

Located in the upscale, open-air shopping mall of Westfield UTC, Dreame brings its high-end smart cleaning products to the San Diego consumers

Triple-digit global growth over the past year fuels retail expansion, including plans to add multiple new U.S. locations.

SAN DIEGO, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- D reame Technolog , a smart home appliance company renowned for its ecosystem of innovative solutions, today announced the opening of its second U.S. store at the upscale Westfield UTC in San Diego. This location marks the second Dreame store in Southern California - the first being in Los Angeles' Century City Mall - and is a significant milestone in the company's growth strategy for the North American market, which has seen a double-digit increase in North American market share in the past 12 months alone.

The official store opening celebration will take place on Saturday, April 26, at 12 PM PT , and the public is invited to attend. Guests can enjoy a ribbon-cutting ceremony , family-friendly activities , exclusive giveaways , and explore the store's innovative products in person.

The Westfield UTC store will showcase Dreame's complete product lineup, including robot vacuums, cordless stick vacuums, wet/dry vacuums, and hair styling tools. Customers will experience an immersive, hands-on experience and can explore and test products, with on-site experts available to provide demonstrations and information.

"We recently opened regional headquarters in Los Angeles, and this San Diego flagship is a crucial next step in our North American expansion strategy," said Ana Wang, general manager of Dreame Technology North America. "As consumer demand for premium smart home solutions continues to rise, customers will increasingly be able to find our innovative products through physical retail experiences."

Opening the San Diego location follows the company's triple-digit global growth year-over-year, and Dreame's San Diego location is projected to contribute several million dollars in economic activity through local hiring, supplier engagement, and community investment. The company is also launching community initiatives in San Diego, including the "Clean Homes, Clean Communities" program, featuring product donations and volunteer opportunities.

Company-wide, Dreame intends to continue increasing its U.S.-based workforce by more than 30% in the coming year to support retail operations and customer experience. The company's future plans include evaluating additional physical locations in key metropolitan markets, including New York and San Francisco.

To learn more about Dreame Technology and its products, please visit

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company focused on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology.

