Elis: Disclosure Of The Number Of Shares Forming The Capital And Of The Total Number Of Voting Rights As Of 31 03 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DECLARATION DU NOMBRE D'ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL

ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE AU 31 MARS 2025 Article L. 233-8-II du Code de Commerce

Article 223-16 du Règlement général de l'AMF

Nombre d'actions composant le capital social 236 664 445 Nombre de droits de vote théoriques 269 987 179 Nombre de droits de vote exerçables 267 518 854

Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d'Elis

DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL

AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 31 MARCH 2025

Total number of shares 236,664,445 Theoretical number of voting rights 269,987,179 Number of exercisable voting rights 267,518,854

This disclosure is on Elis web site

