Worldline : Appointments Notice

Paris, La Défense, April 23 r d , 2025

Worldline welcomes three new leaders: Candice Dillon, Joachim Goyvaerts and Tim Minall. Their arrival marks a first significant step in fortifying Worldline's delivery capacity.



Effective July 1st, 2025, Candice Dillon joins Worldline as Group CTO and member of the Executive committee. She will also take direct ownership of the Merchant Services business technology teams. Candice's experience from Vodafone Ziggo, NN International and Accenture in managing strategic programs and leading IT platforms integration efforts will be of greatest value in Worldline platform convergence and innovation journey.



Joachim Goyvaerts has been appointed Head of SMB, reporting to Head of Merchant Services business Paul Marriott-Clarke. Joachim has over 20 years of experience in commercial, product, and general management. Previously, he served as CEO at EMS (Fiserv) and played a significant role at PayPal in business development and global partner strategy. Joachim's expertise and track record will be instrumental to ever reinforce Worldline's product and leading positions in the strategic SMB segment.

Effective July 1st, 2025, Tim Minall joins Worldline as Chief Risk Officer for the global Merchant Services business. With 30 years of experience in banking, payments and fintech sectors, Tim excels in enterprise risk and regulatory engagement. At PayPal, he held key roles including Chief Risk and Compliance Officer for PayPal UK and Chief Risk Officer for PayPal's European Bank. Tim led significant transformations, aligning risk and technology to enhance customer experience and to drive growth.



Pierre-Antoine Vacheron, Worldline CEO , said:“I am thrilled to welcome Candice, Joachim and Tim to our team. Their arrival marks a first milestone to execute and deliver Worldline's transformation journey. With their exceptional leadership expertise, the fresh energy and the cultural diversity they bring, we are undoubtedly raising the bar to make Worldline robust, efficient and offensive in supporting merchants and financial institutions addressing their payments needs with the best possible customer experience.”

Biographies

Candice Dillon

Candice Dillon has been serving as the Chief Information Officer at VodafoneZiggo since October 2020. Before assuming this role, Candice held several notable positions, including CIO for NN International and Head of IT Change at Nationale-Nederlanden, where she was responsible for managing key strategic programs and leading IT integration efforts. Her extensive experience also includes roles such as Delivery and Transformation Lead at a major Dutch financial services company and Partner in Accenture's Financial Services Practice, where she oversaw banking consulting operations in the Netherlands. Additionally, she has held various project management positions with large global banks and corporate services firms, leading critical transformation, integration, and improvement initiatives. Candice's educational background includes a post graduate degree in business administration from Wits Business School and a BA Hons from the University of the Witwatersrand.

Joachim Goyvaerts

Joachim brings over 20 years of experience in commercial, product, and general management. He joins Worldline from EMS (Fiserv), where he has served as CEO since 2022. During his tenure, he enhanced the company's market position in the Benelux region and spearheaded innovations in growth sectors such as mobility across Europe. Prior to his time at EMS, Joachim played a key role in PayPal's expansion, contributing to business development, global partner strategy, and regional leadership over an eight-year period. A graduate of Vlerick Business School, Joachim has held various roles in customer relations and product management within the banking, telecom, and payments industries. His return to Worldline marks a full circle as he re-joins the company where he commenced his career in the industry.

Tim Minall

Tim brings 30 years of international leadership experience across banking, payments, and fintech. He joins Worldline from PayPal, where he held senior executive roles including Chief Risk and Compliance Officer for PayPal UK and Global Risk Business Partner for the Merchant Platform. At PayPal, Tim led enterprise-wide transformations and built regulatory relationships with the FCA, PSR, and CSSF. Prior to PayPal, Tim was Chief Compliance & Regulatory Officer at Worldpay PLC, where he led the firm's PSD2 licensing and oversight of any money laundering processes in Worldpay's alternative payments business. He also held senior risk roles at GE Capital, navigating regulatory scrutiny during the financial crisis. A dual resident of Ireland and Luxembourg and a UK citizen, Tim consistently delivers trust-building transformation across regulated financial services.

