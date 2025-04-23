Fixated Accelerates Growth With Acquisitions Of Camp Talent And Moondust Management, Adds Key Hires To Expand Brand Partnerships

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles , April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fixated, the next-generation digital entertainment platform reshaping how creators are represented and monetized, today announced the acquisitions of CAMP Talent and Moondust Management, two talent management firms that have helped define the modern creator economy. As part of this strategic expansion, Fixated has also added Jeff Shaivitz and Tim Mulligan to lead key functions within its growing Brand Partnerships division.

The acquisitions mark another major milestone for Fixated as it continues to unify a fragmented digital entertainment space, combining talent, content, gaming, and monetization into a single ecosystem built for creators.

Founded by Cam Partridge, Camp Talent has carved out a distinctive presence in creator management, representing a roster that includes Jason Nash, Theo Wisseh, Nia Hill, Ben Methvin, bogey2putt, Heath Hussar, Becca Farsace, and Aspencoldfr.. Partridge will join Fixated's team to continue building the careers of his creators within Fixated's broader infrastructure.

Moondust Management, founded by Kamla Pande, brings another influential slate of creators into Fixated's management arm. With a roster spanning travel, lifestyle, wellness, and purpose-driven content, Moondust represents standout names like Catarina Mello, Lee Asher (@theasherhouse), Lindsay Stevens, Kaelyn Gutierrez, Kiersten Rich (@theblondeabroad), Harjit & Jaz (@YouTwoTV), and Jeff Jenkins (@chubbydiaries), among others. These creators not only command massive followings across platforms, but also bring a deep sense of community, advocacy, and aspirational storytelling to their work. Pande joins Fixated with a proven ability to nurture talent across verticals while building brands that resonate far beyond the feed.

“At Fixated, we're building the infrastructure that creators deserve,” said Jason Wilhelm, Co-Founder and President of Fixated.“That means surrounding them with experts, resources, and partnerships that allow them to scale their platforms into full-fledged businesses. Cameron and Kamla have built respected, high-integrity firms with real cultural impact. We're thrilled to welcome them and their creators into the Fixated family.”

Fixated is also strengthening its Brand Partnerships team with the additions of Jeff Shaivitz and Tim Mulligan, two seasoned executives with a track record of building game-changing brand platforms in digital media. Shaivitz, who brings over 20 years of experience in the digital space-including roles at BENlabs, Studio71, Fullscreen, Machinima, and CollegeHumor-offers deep expertise in branded content and AI-powered marketing strategy and will lead the department as Fixated's Senior Vice President of Business Development and Brand Partnerships. Mulligan, whose past roles include senior leadership at Cloud9, 100 Thieves, and XSET, joins with a reputation for closing transformative deals and scaling revenue across gaming and media. Together, they reinforce Fixated's ambition to create a world-class brand ecosystem around its creators-one that's innovative, scalable, and built for long-term cultural relevance.

“Fixated isn't just a management company-it's a launchpad for creators to build generational businesses,” said Ali Adab, Chief Operations Officer and Partner at Fixated.“With the additions of Camp, Moondust, and two incredible brand leaders in Jeff and Tim, we're doubling down on our commitment to help creators grow beyond the platforms and into every corner of the digital economy.”

Since its launch in mid-2023, Fixated has quickly become a powerhouse in creator representation and content production, with a roster that includes Sketch, The Botez Sisters, Zach Justice & Dropouts, Funny Mike, Jimmy Zhang, and more. The company has also developed chart-topping games across Roblox and Fortnite and produced hit shows on YouTube and Snapchat.

“These acquisitions aren't about volume-they're about vision,” said Zach Katz, Co-Founder and CEO of Fixated.“We're identifying the right creators, the right managers, and the right partners to build something that goes beyond trends. Fixated is creating an ecosystem where cultural impact meets real commercial value.”

The announcement comes on the heels of Fixated's $12.8 million investment from Eldridge Industries, and sets the stage for more announcements in the coming weeks as the company continues to scale its talent, content, and brand offerings.

About Fixated

Fixated is a next-generation digital content studio and talent representation powerhouse uniquely designed for creators seeking to unlock their full potential. Founded by a team of industry leaders with extensive experience scaling some of the world's most influential creator brands, Fixated redefines how digital creators develop, produce, and distribute content and build their careers. Through its innovative, integrated approach, Fixated provides creators with in-house expertise and resources across content strategy, creative production, audience growth, brand partnerships, and strategic management. This comprehensive model empowers creators to amplify their reach, deepen audience connections, and maximize revenue opportunities, positioning Fixated as the essential partner for today's top digital talent.

