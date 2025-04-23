Pahalgam Terror Attack: Maha Dy CM Leaves For Srinagar

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) The Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday evening left for Srinagar to supervise the state government's move to bring back the tourists stranded there following the terror attack.

Shinde chose to go there when the state government, at the instruction of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has organised a special plane to bring back 83 tourists to Mumbai on Thursday.

The government will bear the expenses. Six tourists from Maharashtra died in Tuesday's terror attack.

Earlier, Shinde's son and Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde and his team left for Kashmir.

Shinde's office said that he has been in touch with tourists in Kashmir after the terror attack.

“After reaching Srinagar, Eknath Shinde will meet all the tourists between 10 and 11 pm. He will try to ensure that the tourists are brought back safely to Mumbai. Food facilities will also be provided to these tourists,” said the release.

Shinde on Tuesday night spoke with Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu over the phone regarding the tragic incident in Pahalgam, where tourists from Maharashtra lost their lives.

He requested the Union Minister to make special arrangements for the immediate transportation of the mortal remains of the deceased from Srinagar to Mumbai.

In response, Naidu has assured that all necessary measures will be taken and special arrangements will be made to facilitate the return of the bodies at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Disaster Management Cell in Mantralaya has been deployed to help tourists from Maharashtra and their relatives stranded in various parts of Kashmir.

They have been requested to contact on 022-22027990 for updates. In the wake of the terror attack, the Disaster Management Cell is functioning round the clock (24x7).