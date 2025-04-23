Punjab Police Launch ‘I Am A Safety Hero’ Road Campaign

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 23 (IANS) Reinforcing its commitment to proactive policing and community safety, the Punjab Police launched a special road safety awareness campaign 'I Am a Safety Hero' here on Wednesday.

The campaign was launched by the Traffic and Road Safety Wing of the Punjab Police under the direction of Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP-Traffic and Road Safety) A.S. Rai, while formally launching the campaign, said this initiative aims to address the growing number of road accidents involving agricultural vehicles, particularly tractor-trailers, through education, awareness, and collective responsibility.

During the launch, reflective safety stickers for tractor-trailers were unveiled, along with specially designed Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) material to support year-round awareness campaigns.

Director, Punjab Road Safety and Traffic Research Centre (PRSTRC), Navdeep Asija, was also present on the occasion.

The ADGP said these materials will be distributed among Traffic and Road Safety Education Cells across all districts and Commissionerates of Punjab Police, reaching thousands of students and community members through structured programming.

He said to kick-start this special campaign, a three-day Model Farmers' Awareness Camp will begin at Asia's largest grain market, Khanna, from Thursday under which an air-cooled awareness booth will be set up at the Khanna Market Committee Office, featuring classroom-style seating in which at least 10 focused awareness sessions will be conducted, alongside street plays, safety gear distribution, and live demonstrations for farmers, mandi workers, and transporters.

The camp will be inaugurated by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jyoti Yadav, he added. Citing road safety remains a top priority for the Punjab Police, ADGP Rai said this campaign reflects“our commitment to preventive education and community engagement, ensuring lasting behavioural change and safer roads for our farmers”.

“Such initiatives demonstrate the power of collaboration between law enforcement, industry, and the community. We firmly believe that collective action will yield better and lasting results. This campaign aligns with our broader vision of building a safer Punjab through preventive education, stakeholder engagement, and behavioural change,” he added.