Casey's Selects Intelagree To Streamline Contract Management With AI

TAMPA, Fla., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IntelAgree, a leading AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform, is proud to announce its newest enterprise agreement with Casey's (NASDAQ: CASY ), a Fortune 500 company and the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States.

Casey's will leverage the full capabilities of IntelAgree - including Saige Assist, its generative AI assistant - to streamline and scale contract operations across the organization. From legal and procurement to broader business operations, this implementation reflects Casey's commitment to operational excellence, automation, and enterprise-wide visibility.

"At Casey's, we're always looking for ways to operate smarter and serve our communities better. IntelAgree gives our teams the tools to work faster, reduce risk, and focus on what really matters - delivering value to our guests and team members. We're excited to work alongside a company that shares our commitment to meaningful, everyday impact." – Katrina Lindsey, Casey's Chief Legal Officer, Casey's

"Casey's purpose is rooted in care: to make life better for communities and guests every day. That kind of commitment resonates with us," said David Hull, CEO of IntelAgree. "At IntelAgree, we're focused on streamlining contract management so teams can spend more time on impactful work. When our partners' values align, good things happen."

With IntelAgree, Casey's is gaining more than just a contract management platform - they're unlocking AI-powered tools to stay ahead of risk, streamline workflows, and drive smarter decisions. From a centralized contract repository to automated approvals, real-time dashboards, and Saige Assist, the platform will support every stage of the contract lifecycle with speed and precision.

Whether managing vendor agreements, internal operations, or strategic initiatives, IntelAgree will help Casey's simplify the contract process from end to end - transforming contracts into a strategic advantage.

About Casey's

Casey's is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating approximately 2,900 convenience stores . Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey's provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza , donuts, other assorted bakery items , and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at , or in the mobile app.

About IntelAgree

IntelAgree is an AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM) platform that helps enterprise teams do impactful work, not busy work. The platform uses machine learning to identify, extract, and analyze text in agreements, making contract analytics more accessible. With tools like Saige Assist , IntelAgree's generative AI-driven assistant, teams can automate complex tasks such as drafting, negotiation, and clause analysis. IntelAgree is trusted by leading companies, ranging from major league sports teams to Fortune 500 companies, to streamline the most painful, costly parts of the contracting process. For more information about IntelAgree, visit intelagree.

Contact:

Marena Davis

Email: [email protected]

Website:

SOURCE IntelAgree

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED