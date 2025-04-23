Garageexperts® Unveils 4 New Technology Platforms To Elevate Franchisee Success And Customer Experience

New Tools Like ServiceMinder, Podium, LiveStorage, and CompanyCam Empower Franchisees to Deliver Unmatched Efficiency and Customer Satisfaction

GRAPEVINE, Texas, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GarageExperts® , the leading provider of custom garage flooring, cabinets, and organizational solutions, is proud to announce the launch of a powerful suite of technology platforms designed to streamline operations, enhance customer engagement and drive franchisee success. The new tools-ServiceMinder, Podium, LiveStorage, and CompanyCam-represent a significant investment in the future of the GarageExperts franchise system.

ServiceMinder: A comprehensive customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed specifically for home service franchises. With features such as appointment scheduling, dispatching, marketing tracking, invoicing and reporting, franchisees can efficiently manage their businesses from anywhere. The mobile-friendly platform enhances operational efficiency and provides valuable business insights.

Podium: A customer interaction management platform that empowers franchisees to build trust and credibility through automated review solicitation. By streamlining text-based customer interactions and collecting authentic online reviews on platforms like Google and Facebook, Podium boosts local SEO rankings, drives leads and ensures a consistent reputation management strategy across all locations.

LiveStorage: An interactive 3D design platform tailored to the closet and storage industry. This tool enables franchisees to create and modify custom storage solutions in real time, allowing homeowners to see designs come to life during consultations. With its intuitive point-and-click interface, LiveStorage reduces the learning curve for franchisees while improving sales efficiency and closing rates through on-the-spot design adjustments and accurate pricing. CompanyCam: A cutting-edge photo and documentation app that revolutionizes project management by enabling real-time photo capture, organization and sharing. Franchisees can document job sites with before-and-after photos, generate professional reports for customers and ensure quality control with standardized visual documentation. CompanyCam's seamless integration with other tools enhances collaboration and simplifies workflows for GarageExperts teams.

"These technology platforms will fundamentally change the way our franchisees run their businesses. By leveraging the latest technology, we're equipping our franchisees with state-of-the-art resources to operate more efficiently, close more sales, and deliver an unmatched customer experience," said Mike Mushinski, President of GarageExperts . "From real-time design input to better communication, it's built to make the process smoother for our customers and help us deliver results that last."

GarageExperts' investment in these tools reinforces its mission to be a franchisee-first organization and empower franchise owners with the best resources to thrive in today's competitive market. From improving operational efficiency with ServiceMinder to enhancing customer engagement through Podium's review management capabilities, each platform plays a vital role in driving growth at both the local and national levels.

"We're very excited to partner with Garage Experts and support the growth of their franchise network by helping them expand their digital footprint and increase lead conversion," said Eric Rea, Co-Founder and CEO of Podium .

"ServiceMinder is thrilled to be partnering with GarageExperts. It's fun to work with a team full of energy and so focused on operational excellence," said Berkley Simmons, CEO, of ServiceMinder . "We're especially excited to bring them the visibility and reporting power that franchisors need to run a tight, scalable operation. I'm looking forward to seeing the progress we will make together."

For homeowners, these technologies translate into faster service delivery, transparent communication and personalized design experiences. Whether it's receiving visual proof of completed projects via CompanyCam or collaborating on custom storage designs through LiveStorage's interactive interface, homeowners can expect a seamless journey from consultation to installation.

"The team here at CHI-LLC, makers of LiveStorage, are thrilled with the opportunity to partner with GarageExperts, providing a much-needed solution for fast and easy designs in the sales process," said Carrie Bredy, VP of Sales and Support and CHI-LLC . "We thrive on helping people do their work more efficiently, and we especially enjoy these long-term partnerships wherein both companies can grow and succeed together."

About GarageExperts®

GarageExperts® is the leading garage makeover franchise, transforming garages nationwide into functional, organized, and stylish spaces. As a family-owned, vertically integrated company, GarageExperts offers entrepreneurs a unique franchise opportunity with direct access to high-quality epoxy and polyaspartic garage floor coating systems, custom cabinetry, and organizational solutions, all backed by a lifetime warranty. With a franchisee-first approach and a relentless focus on profitability and growth, GarageExperts® provides the proven systems, industry-leading products, and ongoing support franchisees need to build a thriving business and create a lasting legacy. From quality home improvements to rewarding franchise ownership, GarageExperts® delivers value to both homeowners and entrepreneurs alike.

