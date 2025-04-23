Jack Murphy Appointed President Of Saferack And Erectastep

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Murphy joined SixAxis, the parent company of SafeRack and ErectaStep, in January 2019 as Vice President of Sales. His extensive experience in sales and marketing within the building industry quickly led to his appointment as Chief Commercial Officer at SafeRack. Throughout his tenure, Murphy has been instrumental in driving significant revenue growth, expanding market presence, and fostering a culture of innovation across both brands.

"Jack's leadership and vision have been pivotal to the success of SafeRack and ErectaStep," said Al Weggeman, Chief Executive Officer of SixAxis. "His promotion to President reflects our confidence in his ability to lead both organizations into their next phase of innovation and expansion."

Before joining SafeRack and ErectaStep, Murphy held key positions at Trulite Glass & Aluminum Solutions, Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope, and Guardian Industries, where he demonstrated a strong track record in sales management and business development. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business and French from Presbyterian College in South Carolina.

"I am honored to take on the role of President at SafeRack and ErectaStep," said Murphy. "I look forward to working with our talented teams to continue delivering high-quality, compliant safety solutions and driving growth for our customers and partners."

SafeRack and ErectaStep remain committed to providing superior quality, American-made products that enhance workplace safety and efficiency. Under Murphy's leadership, both brands aim to further their mission of delivering innovative, modular solutions that protect workers and streamline operations across diverse industries.

About SafeRack

SafeRack , a SixAxis company headquartered in Andrews, South Carolina, is a global leader in designing, manufacturing, and installing truck and railcar loading platforms, gangways, fall protection systems, and related safety products. SafeRack's solutions are recognized for their quality, durability, and compliance with OSHA standards, serving customers across a wide range of industries.

About ErectaStep

ErectaStep , also a SixAxis company, offers OSHA-compliant, modular metal stairs, work platforms, and ladders designed for fast installation and maximum durability. Manufactured in the USA from industrial-grade aluminum, ErectaStep's configurable solutions provide safe, efficient access in industrial and commercial environments, eliminating costly engineering and reducing installation time.

SOURCE SixAxis LLC