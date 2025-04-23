Kyle D. Edgington, Ph.D. Named Chief Development Officer For Cook Children's

"As we embark on the largest fundraising campaign in the history of Cook Children's, Kyle brings an expertise that makes him an ideal fit for our organization," said Rick W. Merrill, president and CEO of Cook Children's Health Care System.

"His skillset and proven leadership will be key to raising philanthropic support required to expand and enhance our flagship medical center," Mr. Merrill said. "We look forward to Kyle's vital impact steering the fundraising effort for this transformative project."

Dr. Edgington, a Fort Worth native, comes to Cook Children's after 16 years at The University of Texas at Dallas, where he held multiple teaching and administrative leadership roles. Most recently, as Vice President for Development and Alumni Relations for the university, he oversaw a 110-member team and a $15 million budget. Just a few of his achievements include:



Spearheading "New Dimensions: The Campaign for UT Dallas," which to date has raised $440 million toward a $750 million goal ;

More than doubling the university's endowment, now valued at $868 million; and Boosting annual gift count by 183% and donor count by 70%.

Dr. Edgington holds a Ph.D. in Public Affairs from The University of Texas at Dallas, an MBA from Wayland Baptist University, and a bachelor's degree from Texas Tech University. In addition to his professional success, he has a long history of serving children in North Texas as a volunteer. He is a past president for Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star Foundation, as well as a head youth basketball coach for Allen Sports Association.

"Philanthropy is one of the oldest and most cherished traditions in health care, and few places embody its spirit more profoundly than Cook Children's. I am excited to join the organization during such a pivotal season of growth and look forward to the impact our work together will have in the community and beyond," Edgington said.

In November 2024, Cook Children's unveiled a 10-year master plan, including the new West Tower, to help meet pediatric health care needs for the growing population of North Texas. The West Tower is a 760,000-square-foot expansion on the campus of our flagship medical center in Fort Worth. This project will increase capacity for critical care, cardiology and transitional care. This expansion also creates next level operating rooms with technology and equipment to support advanced programs like orthospine, neurosurgery, cardiothoracic surgery, robotics and more. This tower will be home to leading edge pediatric care, research and innovation demonstrating our commitment to building a healthier future for families in our community and for generations to come.

Sources of financing to build the West Tower will include a mix of operations, bonds and philanthropic support.

"We pledge at Cook Children's to do everything we can for the health and well-being of the children in our community," Mr. Merrill said. "Making our Fort Worth medical center bigger and better helps us fulfill that Promise. We're looking to the future and taking steps to deliver the state-of-the-art facilities that will allow us to continue providing exceptional care for children in our region and beyond."

About Cook Children's

Cook Children's is more than a health care system: we strive to be an extension of your family, growing with your child from their first steps to adulthood. By collaborating to deliver on our Promise-to improve the well-being of every child in our care and our communities, we connect the dots for our patients. Between primary and specialty. Between home and medical home. Between short-term care and long-term health.

Based in Fort Worth, Texas, we're 10,000+ dedicated team members strong, passionately caring for over 2 million patient encounters each year. Our integrated, not-for-profit organization spans two medical centers (including our state-of-the-art location in Prosper), two surgery centers, a physician network, home health services and a health plan. It also includes Child Study Center at Cook Children's, Cook Children's Health Services Inc., and Cook Children's Health Foundation. In 2024, Forbes named Cook Children's the top health care employer in the U.S., and third on the list of "America's Best Large Employers."

And our impact extends beyond the borders of Texas. We proudly treat children from virtually every state in the nation and 32 countries. By seeing the world through the eyes of children and their families from all backgrounds, we're able to shape health care suited to them: connected by kindness, imagination and respect-with an extra dose of magical wonder.

Discover more at .

Cook Children's Health Foundation Status

The W.I. Cook Foundation, Inc. (dba Cook Children's Health Foundation) is a Non-Profit Hospital authorized under Section 501(C) 3 of the IRS code.

W.I. Cook Foundation, Inc. is the parent company of Cook Children's Health Care System which consists of nine companies.

CC Health Foundation and Donors

Generosity expresses itself in many ways at Cook Children's, a not-for-profit organization. From life-saving research, the latest technology, or a furry friend on a hard day for our young patients, we can say with certainty that generosity heals. Donations to Cook Children's Health Foundation create the healing and moments of magic that make Cook Children's so special.

Matching the needs of the health care system with generous philanthropic support from the community allows Cook Children's to enhance patient programs and services. Each donation is a significant investment in the health and well-being of the children in our care and our communities.

When a child is sick or injured, families know they can turn to Cook Children's for help. From sniffles to surgery and everything in between, generosity connects the dots between our patients and the care they need.

Media Contact

[email protected]

682-774-2810

SOURCE COOK CHILDREN'S HEALTH CARE SYSTEM