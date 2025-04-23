Sogeclair: Availability Of The 2024 Uinversal Regsitration Document Including The Annual Financial Report

Blagnac, France, 23rd of April 2025, after closing of the Stock Market.

The SOGECLAIR Universal Registration Document for fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on April 18th, 2025 under the number D.25-0285.

The Universal Registration Document including the 2024 Annual Financial Report also includes:



The annual management report,

The 2024 annual financial statements and the 2024 consolidated financial statements;

The statutory auditors' reports on the 2024 annual financial statements, on the 2024 consolidated financial statements and on regulated agreements;

The report on corporate governance;

The non-financial performance statement, as well as the related review report; Information relating to the next Combined General Meeting of Shareholders on May 15, 2025.

The Universal Registration Document can be consulted on the following websites:



of the Company ( ), under the heading "Investors / Shareholders information"; the AMF ( ).

It is also available to the public, free of charge and on request:

At the Company's registered office located at 7 avenue Albert Durand - 31703 BLAGNAC Cedex.

Next announcement: turnover for Q1 2025, on April 30th 2025 after closing of the Stock Market

About SOGECLAIR

Supplier of innovative high added-value solutions for safer and less-consuming mobility, SOGECLAIR brings its skills in high-quality engineering and production to a broad range of cutting-edge sectors notably aeronautics, space, vehicle, rail and defense. Supporting its customers and partners from the design and simulation stages through to the end of the product's lifetime, all along the production chain through to entry into service, the collaborators are working worldwide to offer a high-quality and proximity service to all its customers.

SOGECLAIR is listed on Euronext Growth Paris - Indice Euronext® Family Business -Code ISIN: FR0000065864 / (Reuters SCLR.PA – Bloomberg SOG.FP)

Contacts: Alexandre ROBARDEY Chairman of the Board / Philippe BREL. Chief Executive Officer / +33(0)5 61 71 71 01

Press contact: Charlène CHAIX / Executive assistant / / +33(0)5 61 71 71 01

Attachment

2025 Availability URD 2024