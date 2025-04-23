Merit Academy Choir Students Hit Airwaves In New Single 'In God We Trust'

Merit Academy student escorts with Artists. (Photo Courtesy of Perini & Associates)

Artist with students (Photo Courtesy of Perini & Associates)

The song features upper school students from Merit Academy Choir and acclaimed Gospel singer, hip hop artist, and pianist Richie Miles.

- Dr. Gwynne Dawdy Pekron, Merit Academy HeadmasterWOODLAND PARK, CO, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Merit Academy Choir is featured on a song titled“In God We Trust” by Culture Hip Hop artists and Military Veterans: TMR, D.Cure, along with Raquita Harper (Coach KiKi) and featuring Richie Miles and many of the Merit Academy Choir students who volunteered for this project.The song released in March, 2025 on all major platforms features vocals of singers from the Merit Academy Choir, comprised of upper school students led and trained by Coach KiKi, as well as acclaimed Gospel singer, hip hop artist, and pianist Richie Miles.The song is in the Top 100 on iTunes and“In God We Trust” is now available for purchase, download, and streaming on all digital platforms. Coach KiKi, a vocal powerhouse and beloved teacher, brings both mentorship and soul to this track.“This isn't just a song-it's a symbol of perseverance: a Merit Academy virtue,” said Coack Kiki.“While certain individuals in Woodland Park have been working against us, attempting to create barriers for our success, our students stay focused. They keep showing up, keep singing, and now their voices will be heard all over the world.”“Coach Kiki gives our students great experiences with her own vision of possible opportunities outside the school setting. Working with these professionals in recording and publishing a song about overcoming obstacles and rising above with strength is one example of teaching our students that they CAN,” said Dr. Gwynne Dawdy Pekron, Merit Academy Headmaster.The song's message of faith and overcoming adversity is captured in its moving chorus:In God we trustWhen they wanna hateHe shows us loveWhen they put us downHe lifts us up'Cause I know when He's with meWe gonna make it, we gonna make itOutta this placeIn a message to these performers, Coach Kiki said,“you can no longer come to class as usual-and you can no longer see yourselves as just students. Our choir isn't just 3rd, 5th, and 6th period. We are a movement. A testament that the arts are worth investing in. We are the joy bringers! And now, my beloveds... you are recording artists!”The artists received a school tour, April 16th, sang songs with Merit Academy students, signed autographs, and answered questions during the visit to the school.ABOUT MERIT ACADEMYMerit Academy is a public charter school in the Woodland Park School District.

