Memorial Day Parade Honors Heroes, Celebrates Kennett Square Community

The Color Guard leads the 2024 Kennett Memorial Day Parade. Photo by Josh Case.

A veteran rides in the 2024 Kennett Memorial Day Parade. Photo by Josh Case.

Spectators gather for the 2024 Kennett Memorial Day Parade. Photo by Josh Case.

Largest Memorial Day Parade in Chester County returns May 26 with three Grand Marshals

KENNETT SQUARE, PA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Kennett Square Memorial Day Parade will kick off at 10 am on Monday, May 26, 2025 at South and Union Streets, culminating at Union Hill Cemetery.The parade started in 1948 and has become the largest in Chester County. It is produced by a volunteer committee that includes community members under the leadership of Kennett Collaborative , American Legion Post 491, and VFW Post 5467.“The Memorial Day Parade is such an important Kennett Square tradition because it helps us remember those who gave their lives in service to our nation,” said Dr. Gretchen Rickards, Board member, Kennett Collaborative.“Kennett Collaborative is committed to preserving our local traditions and ensuring that everyone of all backgrounds and experiences can participate in them. We'd like to thank all of the volunteers and sponsors who make our community events possible by sharing their passions and resources.”The lead sponsor for the 2025 Kennett Square Memorial Day Parade is the Mushroom Festival, celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. The Mushroom Festival is a longtime supporter of the Memorial Day Parade and of Kennett Collaborative's community programming. The 40th annual festival will be bigger than ever in Kennett Square this September.Parade-goers can enjoy live announcements in both English and Spanish-one announcer will be stationed at the 100 block of E State Street narrating in English, while another will provide Spanish-language announcements at the 500 block of S Union Street.Free parking is available at the Borough of Kennett Square's parking garage on E Linden Street, but spectators are encouraged to arrive early to avoid street closures beginning at 9 am.This year's Grand marshals leading the parade include Ralph D. Doss, Ronald L. Taylor, and James "Mike" DeFazio.Ralph D. Doss enlisted in the Navy in 1943. He trained in Sampson, New York and serviced on the USS Sigourney and USS Duluth in the Pacific. Doss earned the Pacific Theater Ribbon, American Theater Ribbon and the WWII Victory Medal. He was honorably discharged in 1946 and returned home where he worked as a house painter in the Kennett Square area. Doss celebrated his 100th birthday in February, 2025.Ronald L. Taylor, Corporal USMC, enlisted in the Marines in 1967 and was involved in 12 major combat operations during a 13 month tour in Vietnam. Taylor was decorated with the following medals: National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Marine Achievement Medal with "V" for valor, Presidential Unit Citation, and Combat Action Ribbon.James“Mike” DeFazio enlisted in the Air Force in 1968, inspired by his father who taught aviation and served during World War II. DeFazio served as a Crew Chief during the Vietnam War, with assignments in Thailand and Da Nang, Vietnam, working on EB-66 and F-4“E” Model aircraft. After returning home, he became a dedicated member of the Wm W Fahey American Legion Post 491 in Kennett Square, where he worked alongside fellow veterans to improve and maintain the Legion building.The parade committee invites veterans, military groups, community organizations, local businesses, entertainers, and antique car owners to participate in the Kennett Square Memorial Day Parade. Head to kennettmemorialdayparade to fill out an application form.

