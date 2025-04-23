Cirque Corporation And Sensel Announce Strategic Technology Agreement To Advance Haptic Forcepad Innovation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cirque Corporation, a pioneer in capacitive touch solutions and a wholly owned subsidiary of Alps Alpine Co., Ltd., today announced a technology collaboration with Sensel, a leader in next-generation haptic forcepad technology. Under the agreement, Cirque has licensed Sensel's award-winning haptic forcepad technology and will take over direct customer support and development for the notebook PC market.This collaboration brings together two industry innovators: Sensel, with its best-in-class haptic technology and Cirque, with its 34-year history of delivering reliable and innovative touchpad solutions, to create the most compelling forcepad offering in the market.As part of the agreement, a selection of Sensel's employees will join Cirque to ensure product development continuity for existing customer projects and to accelerate future innovation. This strategic resource integration ensures that customers will benefit from stability and expanded capabilities as the combined team continues to push the boundaries of user interface technologies.“We're thrilled to partner with Sensel and integrate their world-class haptic forcepad technology into our portfolio,” said Brian Monson, CEO of Cirque Corporation.“This agreement not only enhances our offering to notebook PC manufacturers but also positions us to lead the next wave of innovation in human-machine interface. Sensel's technology, combined with Cirque's long-standing industry presence and the backing of Alps Alpine, brings together the best of both worlds.”“Sensel is proud to be partnering with Cirque, a company that shares our commitment to innovation and excellence,” said John Todd, CEO of Sensel.“With Cirque's global infrastructure, engineering expertise, and long-standing customer relationships, we are confident they will accelerate the adoption of Sensel's technology into the notebook market. With Sensel's customer applications team moving over to Cirque, they are positioned to support all of the currently shipping programs and also productize future Sensel innovations. We see this as a long-term partnership that allows both sides to benefit for many years to come.”Haptic forcepads represent the next leap in interface technology for notebook PCs, offering a far superior experience to conventional mechanical clickpads. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the evolution of this technology. Both companies are committed to delivering an elevated user experience through seamless collaboration, innovation, and best-in-class technology.About Cirque CorporationFounded in 1991 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Cirque Corporation is a global leader in capacitive touch input solutions. Cirque delivers touch interface technologies used in consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and notebook PC markets. Always pushing the innovation envelope for new human-machine interface technologies, Cirque continues to invent new ways of interacting with devices, from the latest virtual reality systems to secure payment terminals. Learn more about Cirque at our website, .Cirque is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alps Alpine, a world leading electro-mechanical components supplier. To learn more about the wide range of solutions offered by Alps Alpine, visit alpsalpineAbout SenselSensel is building the next wave of interactive touch technologies to revolutionize how we physically communicate with the digital world. Our mission is to empower people to enjoy more intuitive and expressive interaction with their devices. Our cutting-edge architecture integrates touch-sensing, force-sensing, and haptics into a single solution, paving the way for our enterprise customers to create thinner form factors, advanced industrial designs, and exceptional customer experiences.Sensel is the leading supplier of haptic touchpad technology in flagship products such as Dell XPS 14/16, Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13, and Microsoft Surface laptops. In countless press reviews, Sensel haptic touchpads are consistently rated as the highest performing in any Windows PC. In 2025, Sensel transitioned from being a solutions provider to instead licensing its proprietary technology to established strategic partners like Cirque in a variety of industries. Sensel is actively working with strategic partners to bring Sensel's technology into a wide array of fields such as automotive, mobile, AR/VR, industrial, and medical.

