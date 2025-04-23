The Chef Agency Goes Global With Launch Of International Luxury Hotel Division

- CEO Steven KamaliNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Chef Agency (TCA), a leading hospitality recruitment firm, officially launched its international division to meet the growing demand for skilled hospitality professionals at hotels and resorts in Mexico, Latin America and the Caribbean. Until now, the agency has focused exclusively on clients within the continental United States.Established and headquartered in New York City since 2012, The Chef Agency specializes in permanent placements for full-time executive roles across luxury hospitality sectors. It supports recruitment for key roles such as General Manager, Executive Chef, Director of Food & Beverage, Director of Rooms and Resort Manager.Founded by hospitality entrepreneur Steven Kamali , the agency is led by an experienced executive team including Kiki Myers, Chief Recruiting Officer, and Stacy Morataya-Pilkington, Director of Global Luxury Recruiting. Morataya-Pilkington brings more than three decades of leadership across hotels, guest ranches, and fine dining properties throughout the U.S. and Hawaii.“The hotel market in the Caribbean and Latin America continues to go upmarket, moving the goalpost for brands and developers,” said CRO Kiki Myers.“Our recruiters are strategically positioned in over 40 markets, giving us a competitive edge in sourcing top-tier talent.”What sets The Chef Agency apart is its ability to scale rapidly while maintaining speed and precision in talent delivery. Its proprietary database of more than one million qualified candidates and advanced recruitment technology enables the firm to place candidates quickly and efficiently. Additionally, with an engaged LinkedIn community of over 100,000 followers, The Chef Agency leverages its vast network to accelerate placements and expand its talent pipeline daily.“We're built for scale, but we move with agility,” said CEO Steven Kamali.“Our robust tech stack empowers us to efficiently source, vet, and match candidates, significantly reducing time-to-hire.”For partnership inquiries or career opportunities, contact ...---------About The Chef Agency:The Chef Agency is a global recruiting firm dedicated to the hospitality industry. Headquartered in New York City, the firm specializes in placing top-tier talent in executive roles at luxury hotels and resorts around the world. With over 13 years of industry experience, a growing database of qualified candidates, and a team of expert recruiters in 40+ markets, The Chef Agency delivers fast, thoughtful placements that help hospitality brands thrive. For more information, visit .

Bess Heifetz-Licht, Senior Director of Business Operations

...

+1 917-310-4425

The Chef Agency

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.