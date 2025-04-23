A Music-Filled Ride That Keeps Kids Safe While Rocking Out

Rock 'n Roll Car Seat

Joanne Garcia Arballo blends music, safety, and storytelling in a joyful children's book.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How do kids rock out in the car while staying safe? In“Rock 'n Roll Car Seat,” Joanne Garcia Arballo delivers a fun and engaging story that teaches little passengers the dos and don'ts of rocking out in their car seat or boosterRock 'n Roll Car Seat emphasizes child passenger safety while encouraging kids to enjoy music responsibly in the car with a cheerful and entertaining approach. The book's detailed, visually appealing illustrations capture the energy of rocking out-starting with the classic air guitar pose on the cover-making it a fun read for kids and adults alike.Joanne Garcia Arballo was inspired to write her first children's book,“Good Night Car Seat,” after searching for a bedtime story about car seats for her unborn grandchild. That book became a family favorite, sparking a series of stories that blend safety awareness with engaging storytelling. As a mom of four and a longtime child passenger safety advocate, she co-founded“Car Seats for Christy,” a nonprofit dedicated to promoting safe travel for children.“Rock 'n Roll Car Seat” will be on display at the LA Times Festival of Books on April 26–27, 2025, at the Olympus Story House booth (#182) in the Gold Zone, South Trousdale. The book is also available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other digital platforms.Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

