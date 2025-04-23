Alumnus Atheeqe Ansari Establishes Electric Way Endowed Scholarship At AUS To Support Talented Students

Sharjah, UAE– American University of Sharjah (AUS) alumnus Atheeqe Ansari has established the Electric Way Endowed Scholarship, named after his company, Electric Way, a leading provider of electrical and lighting solutions in the UAE. The endowment fund aims to support academically talented students, ensuring they have the opportunity to pursue their education at AUS regardless of their financial circumstances. The formal agreement was signed by Ansari and Dr. Tod Laursen, the Chancellor of AUS, on February 20, in the presence of Reem Bardan, Executive Director of Advancement and Alumni Affairs and other senior members of staff.

“We are deeply grateful for Atheeqe Ansari's generous contribution. To me, it exemplifies the enduring bond between our alumni and their alma mater. It was inspiring to witness Atheeqe's sincere commitment to supporting and uplifting the next generation of students. I'm confident that the Electric Way Endowed Scholarship will reflect the values we hold dear at this institution: excellence, community and a shared responsibility to give back. I look forward to seeing how this scholarship will make a difference in the lives of many students, helping them realize their full potential,” Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS, shared.

Ansari earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from AUS nearly 23 years ago, graduating cum laude as a member of the university's inaugural graduating class. Inspired by how AUS has shaped his own journey, he created the scholarship to give back to his alma mater and support the next generation of talented AUS students.

“Life has definitely come full circle for me, from being awarded a scholarship to establishing this scholarship at AUS to help students reach their full potential,” said Ansari.“I am forever grateful to the Almighty and to all the hands at AUS that have shaped me into becoming the person I am today.”

Ansari's inspiration to establish the scholarship stems from his profound experiences as an AUS student. He recalls a visit to the palace of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah and Founder of AUS, where he witnessed His Highness' deep passion for education and his vision to build a world-class institution in the heart of Sharjah.

“I was always humbled by His Highness' generosity and the countless others who gave selflessly to support education and helped to build a renowned institution like AUS,” said Ansari.“Like many of my fellow alumni, I feel a strong sense of responsibility to give back to AUS and ensure future generations have the same opportunities I was fortunate to receive. I truly feel that students who graduate from AUS are a class apart, in terms of their education and the values they uphold.”

Ansari also shared that his father had played a key role in his decision to join AUS:“My father has been my strongest supporter and a true leader I have always looked up to,” said Ansari.“I vividly remember our first meeting with the Dean of the School of Business Administration, who quickly became one of my greatest mentors. After my graduation ceremony, the dean approached my father and said, 'You left me a boy, and I'm giving you back a man.' These words are etched in my memory forever. AUS has truly shaped me into the person I am today, and I feel privileged to carry its values with me wherever I go.”

The Electric Way Endowed Scholarship will support AUS students in perpetuity, with scholarship awards funded by the annual proceeds generated from the endowment. In addition to establishing the scholarship, Ansari hopes to actively engage with AUS students by offering internships at Electric Way and providing mentorship opportunities, particularly in the area of entrepreneurship.

Reem Bardan, Executive Director of Advancement and Alumni Affairs, expressed her appreciation for Ansari's generosity:“We are incredibly proud to see Atheeqe Ansari giving back to his alma mater. His generosity through the Electric Way Endowed Scholarship is a true reflection of the strong connection our alumni have with AUS, and his contribution will help shape the future of many students for years to come.”