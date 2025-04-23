Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Torpedo Level (MBQ-680)

PITTSBURGH, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to utilize a torpedo level," said an inventor, from Chambersburg, Pa., "so I invented the STICKY. My design would essentially provide a third hand so the level is held in place while attempting to maneuver a pipe, board, or other object."



The invention provides an improved alternative to traditional torpedo levels. In doing so, it can be easily secured to a variety of metallic and non-metallic objects. As a result, it increases accuracy when performing various work tasks. It also saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for laborers, tradespeople, DIY enthusiasts, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.



The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-MBQ-680, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

