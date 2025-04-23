Liberty Healthshare Adds Sign To Jackson Township Office

CANTON, Ohio, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its recent brand refresh, which includes an updated logo, a new website, and a mobile app, Liberty HealthShare® has installed a new illuminated sign on the front of its Jackson Township offices showcasing the ministry's visual signature and enhancing its public-facing image.

Liberty HealthShare Building Sign at Night.

Liberty HealthShare Building Sign.

New Liberty HealthShare building sign showcases visual signature and brand.

"While we have had operations there since 2018, the building was rather non-descript. Over the past year, we have worked to update the building's façade, add exterior lighting and update our signage," said Dorsey Morrow, Liberty HealthShare's chief executive officer. "We're excited to be able to add this new sign during our 30th anniversary year."

Liberty HealthShare selected Canton Sign Company to fabricate and install the new 22-foot-long illuminated sign on its Hills & Dales Road facility. Canton Sign has created numerous iconic signs in the Canton area including those at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Palace Theatre, The Timken Company, Aultman Hospital, and Malone University.

Established in 1995, Liberty HealthShare provides a cost-effective, faith-based alternative to health insurance. Members enjoy the freedom to choose their own providers while participating in a compassionate, Christian community. Transparency and stewardship are central, with programs tailored for families, seniors, and individuals.

The country's most-comprehensive healthsharing ministry, Liberty HealthShare offers six affordable medical cost sharing programs that are designed to fit the needs and budgets of individuals as well as different types and sizes of families.

As Liberty HealthShare is not insurance, enrollment is available year-round with no requirement for special life events to qualify. For more information about its sharing programs visit LibertyHealthShare or call (855) 585-4237.

Liberty HealthShare is a non-profit 501(c) (3) charitable Christian medical cost-sharing ministry focused on members helping each other in times of need. The faith-based program, which facilitates healthsharing for its members, is a caring community of health-conscious individuals and families who choose to support one another and agree to the Christian values of stewardship to make healthcare affordable for all. The ministry has been recognized by both Charity Navigator and Candid, the nation's leading non-profit evaluators, for its operational excellence, transparency, and accountability.

Liberty HealthShare is not an insurance company nor is it offered through an insurance company. Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs do not guarantee or promise that a member's medical bills will be paid or assigned to others for payment. Whether anyone chooses to pay a member's medical bills will be totally voluntary. As such, Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs should never be considered as a substitute for an insurance policy. Whether a member receives any payments for medical expenses and whether or not Liberty HealthShare continues to operate, the member is always liable for any unpaid bills.

