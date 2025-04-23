24 YOUNG ARTISTS, ONE POWERFUL MESSAGE: VIEW THE WINNERS OF THE LIONS INTERNATIONAL PEACE POSTER CONTEST
OAK BROOK, Ill., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At just 13 years old, Shuwen Wang from Dalian, China, has turned her vision of peace into an award-winning masterpiece, earning the top honor in the Lions International Peace Poster Contest .
Wang was one of 600,000 participants around the world in the annual Peace Poster Contest sponsored by local Lions clubs, which gives young people aged 11-13 an opportunity to share their vision of world peace through art.
"Peace is like sunshine, filling the world with warmth and light," said Wang. "Where there is peace, people can live, study, and work with peace of mind, without worrying about the harm and pain brought by war. Peace allows people from different countries and cultures to better communicate and understand each other, making the world more diverse and wonderful."
Wang's powerful artwork depicts a symbolic scene of hope and liberation. A barbed wire fence separates a dark landscape filled with debris and destruction from a bright, futuristic cityscape. The fence is being cut open by multiple hands using wire cutters, creating a dove-shaped escape route for two children and a small dog who are joyfully running toward the vibrant city. The futuristic city they are running toward is filled with modern buildings, lush greenery, and floating elements, representing a utopian future.
The winning poster was selected for its originality, artistic merit and portrayal of the contest theme, "Peace Without Limits." The Dalian Delong Lions Club sponsored the local contest that gave Wang the opportunity to participate in this global event and share her vision with the world.
"I hope to call on people to understand the value of peace, strive to break free from restraints and conflicts, and use our actions to protect this beautiful world," added Wang. "Together, let's create a future full of hope and vitality."
As the contest winner, Wang will receive a US$5,000 cash prize, an award and an invitation to attend a major Lions International event as a VIP. The young artist is also sharing in the celebration with 23 merit winners from around the world. All merit winners receive a US$500 cash prize for their winning artwork.
The 2024-2025 Lions International Peace Poster merit winners are:
Xinchen Wang, 11 years old, Zhejang Long Xing Zhe Lions Club, China
Hai Peng Dong, 12 years old , Jingsu Shanshi Lions Club, China
Qiyu Wang,12 years old, Shaanxi Datang Lions Club, China
Alicia Gao, 12 years old, Shenzhen Sunshine Football Lions Club, China
Hanna Tian, 11 years old, Sichuan Shan Cheng Lions Club, China
Katarina Bjerk, 13 years old, Zagreb Zrinjevac Lions Club, Croatia
Adrián Koteš, 11 years old, Zilina Lions Club, Slovakia
Jose Xavier Hernandez, 12 years old, Quito Eugenio Espejo Lions Club, Ecuador
Arjun Karthik, 11 years old, Neuss – Novesia Lions Club, Germany
Albert Nii Sackey Quarcoopome, 13 years old, Tema Gentlewomen Lions Club, Ghana
Kyerra Lorraine Coombe, 13 years old, Batam Centre Lions Club, Indonesia
Misa Yamamoto, 13 years old, Okayama Harmony Lions Club, Japan
Yoshida Sorami, 12 years old, Toyama Showa Lions Club, Japan
Ra Hee Kim, 13 years old, Seoul Hansung Lions Club, Korea
Thor Seow Sin, 12 years old, Permas Jaya Lions Club, Malaysia
Mohammad Shqerat, 11 years old, East Jerusalem Lions Club, Palestine
James Tamondong, 13 years old, Pangasinan Coast Lions Club, Philippines
Antonia-Ema Preja, 12 years old, Cluj-Napoca Transilvania Lions Club, Romania
Sharleen Lek Chee Sham, 12 years old, Singapore Mandarin Lions Club, Singapore
Annette Higgs, 13 years old, Roodepoort Wilro Park Lions Club, South Africa
Nichawadee U-amphai, 13 years old, Suratthani Mueang Roi Koh Lions Club, Thailand
Aubrey Donald, 12 years old, Mililani Lions Club, Hawaii, USA
Ava Durden, 13 years old, Nashua Lions Club, New Hampshire, USA
"Shuwen Wang's vision embodies the essence of hope, unity, and the pursuit of a brighter future," said Lions International President Fabrício Oliveira. "All of the children who participated in the Lions International Peace Poster Contest are making their mark in the world by breaking barriers and working toward peace and opportunity for all. Through the eyes of our young artists, we see a vision of a better tomorrow-one that Lions around the world are committed to making a reality."
About Lions International
Lions International represents Lions Clubs International and Lions Clubs International Foundation. Lions take on some of the greatest challenges facing our communities and the world through the service of 1.4 million members in 49,000 clubs and the grant-funding support of our foundation. We improve health and well-being, strengthen communities and support those in need, locally and globally. At Lions International we are serving a world in need. Lions created the Peace Poster Contest to foster a spirit of peace and international understanding in young people worldwide. Visit the Lions International website, lionsclubs , to view Peace Posters and learn more about the contest.
