Mammoscreen Breast AI Adopted By Mayo Clinic For Radiology Use

CHICAGO and PARIS, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapixel, the developer of MammoScreen, an AI-based breast cancer screening software, announces that Mayo Clinic has procured licenses for the use of MammoScreen across its radiology departments. The software provides radiologists with AI-generated insights to support the interpretation of screening mammograms.

Therapixel previously participated in the MedTech Accelerator Program, a Mayo Clinic and Arizona State University Alliance for Health Care initiative designed to support early-stage health technology companies. Following internal evaluations, Mayo Clinic has licensed MammoScreen for use in its clinical workflow.

MammoScreen is designed to assist radiologists by providing decision support in the interpretation of screening exams, with the goal of enhancing diagnostic efficiency and accuracy.

"This license agreement represents a meaningful step in making our AI tools accessible to more radiologists and patients," said Matthieu Leclerc-Chalvet, CEO of Therapixel.

About Therapixel

Therapixel is a leading medical imaging company specializing in AI-driven solutions for radiology. With a focus on breast cancer screening, Therapixel empowers radiologists with cutting-edge technology to improve diagnostic accuracy, enhance workflow efficiency, and ultimately deliver better patient outcomes. Committed to innovation and quality, Therapixel continually pushes the boundaries of AI to support healthcare professionals in detecting cancers earlier and more effectively.

