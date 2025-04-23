First-Ever State Of Nonprofit Auctions Report Shows Major Revenue Potential, Donor Loyalty, And Opportunity

New OneCause Research Finds Average Auction Gift of $529 and 64% of Donors Reporting Likelihood to Become Monthly Givers

INDIANAPOLIS, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneCause , a leading provider of event and online fundraising solutions, is pleased to announce the release of the 2025 State of Nonprofit Auctions Report . This groundbreaking, first-of-its-kind comprehensive report offers deep insights into the nonprofit auction landscape, bringing together feedback from auction donors, nonprofit professionals who host auctions, and real-time data from the OneCause Fundraising Platform.

As nonprofits continue to trailblaze and evolve their fundraising efforts, regardless of economic uncertainty, the 2025 State of Nonprofit Auctions Report highlights a bright spot: the undeniable power of auctions to generate revenue and drive long-term donor loyalty.

"This report is a must-have resource for nonprofits looking to elevate their auction strategies," said Steve Johns, chief executive officer of OneCause. "Auctions are more than just a fundraising tactic, they're powerful tools for acquisition, retention, and long-term growth. The 2025 State of Nonprofit Auctions Report demonstrates how auctions, with the right approach and technology, can generate more revenue while building a lasting foundation for donor loyalty and organizational impact."

The report reveals key trends, challenges, and opportunities in the nonprofit auction sector.

Key findings include:



Auction Attendees as a Long-Term Donor Pipeline : Auction attendees are not just one-time participants-they're loyal and engaged supporters who are likely to attend future events and contribute on an ongoing basis. A remarkable 83% of auction attendees indicated they would return for future events from the same organization, and 64% expressed interest in becoming monthly donors.

Proven Revenue Generation : 77% of nonprofit professionals reported consistent or increased revenue from auctions, with 90% of respondents expecting this trend to continue in the next year. The report confirms that when executed well, nonprofit auctions are an effective way to raise both immediate revenue and drive long-term donor engagement.

The Power of Auction Items : Offering a diverse range of items is key to boosting engagement and participation. The report highlights the importance of balancing high-end items with more affordable options to appeal to a wider audience and increase bids. Based on OneCause data, the average auction contains 67 items, which raise 134.5% of their value. The Role of Technology in Auction Success : Auction technology, including mobile bidding, outbid notifications, and buy-it-now options, plays a critical role in enhancing attendee experience, particularly among younger donors. The report reveals that 65% of Gen Z and Millennial auction participants value features like outbid notifications via text and AI-powered personalized item suggestions based on their bidding interests.

"As the nonprofit sector continues to rapidly change, auctions provide a unique opportunity to raise immediate funds while simultaneously nurturing long-term donor relationships," added Johns. "By utilizing the data-driven insights in this report and focusing on creating exceptional auction experiences, nonprofits can ensure sustainable revenue growth and build a loyal, engaged donor base for the future."

About OneCause

OneCause is driving the future of fundraising with easy-to-use digital fundraising solutions that help nonprofits improve the giving experience and raise more money. OneCause builds technology that optimizes everyday generosity, making it easier for nonprofit organizations to fundraise and for nonprofit supporters to give. Since 2008, OneCause has helped over 14,000 nonprofits in the United States and Canada raise more than $8 billion for their missions. OneCause is committed to driving innovation in the charitable sector, bringing together nonprofit professionals across the world for the annual Raise Conference to exchange ideas that further fundraising. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn , X , Instagram , and Facebook .

