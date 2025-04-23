Roth Staffing Companies Wins 2025 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence Awards For Innovation, Work-Life Flexibility, Compensation & Benefits, Leadership, Purpose & Values

Innovation

This award will celebrate organizations who have embedded innovation into their culture and create an environment where new ideas come from all employees.

Work-Life Flexibility

This award celebrates the organizations that provide options to their employees in how and where they work, as well as having managers who care for their employee's concerns.

Compensation & Benefits

This award celebrates the organizations who provide employees not only with material rewards but also with appreciation for their work.

Leadership

This award will celebrate organizations whose leaders inspire confidence in their employees and in the direction of the company. These leaders understand the needs of customers which front-line employees hear every day.

Purpose & Values

This award celebrates organizations who have both embedded their mission and values into their culture and are efficient in their work to bring it into reality.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized for multiple Culture Excellence Awards by Top Workplaces," said Adam Roth, CEO of Roth Staffing Companies. "These awards are a testament to the heart of our organization-our people. From fostering innovation and flexibility to championing purposeful leadership and meaningful benefits, we're proud to create a workplace where every Coworker feels cared for, positioned for success, and empowered to make life better for one another and the people we serve."

Top Workplaces awards are based on feedback from a research-backed employee engagement survey. Details about how Roth Staffing Companies builds a great workplace culture are available on Top Workplaces .

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

Company Contact

Roth Staffing Companies, L.P.

[email protected] , 7149398600

About Roth Staffing Companies

Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the United States, operating from more than 100 markets across 20 states and the District of Columbia. Roth Staffing consists of five specialized business lines: Ultimate Staffing Services for administrative and office positions, Ledgent Finance & Accounting , Ledgent Technology , Adams & Martin Group for legal staffing, and About Talent for workforce solutions.

Roth Staffing Companies, L.P. has locations Arizona: Phoenix; California: Brea, Carlsbad, Century City, Cerritos, Costa Mesa, Fremont, Fresno, Inland Empire, Irvine, La Jolla, Los Angeles, Orange County, Oxnard, Palo Alto, Pasadena, Pleasanton, Roseville, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Torrance, Tustin, Woodland Hills; Colorado: Denver; Connecticut: Hartford, New Haven; Florida: Boca Raton, Clearwater, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach; Georgia: Atlanta; Massachusetts: Boston; Maryland: Baltimore, Columbia, Frederick, Rockville, Timonium; Michigan: Detroit; Minnesota: Bloomington, Minneapolis; Missouri: St. Louis, Kansas City; North Carolina: Raleigh; New Hampshire: Nashua; New Jersey: Paramus; Nevada: Las Vegas; Oregon: Portland; Texas: Austin, Dallas, Houston, North Houston, San Antonio; Virginia: Arlington; Washington: Wisconsin: Milwaukee.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 19 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage or topworkplaces.

SOURCE Roth Staffing Companies