Freddy's Introduces BBQ Brisket Steakburger And Brings Back Key Lime Pie Concrete For A Limited Time

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The cooked-to-order BBQ Brisket Steakburger is made with sliced brisket, pit-smoked for 16 hours, on top of two premium Freddy's steakburger patties with American cheese, pickles and onion on a King's Hawaiian bun with smoky BBQ sauce.

"Freddy's newest BBQ Brisket Steakburger is a delicious combination of bold, smoky flavors with tender, pit-smoked brisket layered on top of our signature steakburger patties. Each bite delivers a perfectly savory taste with a hint of sweetness from the BBQ sauce and soft and pillowy King's Hawaiian bun," said Erin Walter, CMO. "Whether you're a longtime FredHead, a BBQ lover, or visiting us for the first time, this burger is a must-try!"

Freddy's Key Lime Pie Concrete is a refreshing summer classic made with vanilla frozen custard blended with a whole slice of Key Lime Pie. The dessert is topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with cinnamon streusel.

"Our Key Lime Pie Concrete has a perfect balance of cool and tangy, making it an unforgettable treat that many of our guests call their favorite limited-time offer," said Walter. "The zesty slice of Key Lime Pie blends seamlessly with our smooth, rich vanilla frozen custard while the finishing touch of cinnamon streusel topping adds a bit of sweetness. This dessert is one that guests of all ages can enjoy."

About Freddy's

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with over 550 locations across 36 states nationwide. Founded in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items along with freshly churned frozen custard treats. Known for operating the Freddy's Way, Guests experience genuine hospitality and food prepared fresh with premium ingredients. This signature approach has fueled Freddy's ongoing growth throughout the U.S. and garnered national recognition from industry-leading rankings, including being named No. 15 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers + Shakers, No. 59 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, No. 62 on Technomic's Top 500 and No. 7 on Yelp's 50 Fastest Growing Brands. For more on Freddy's, visit the Newsroom and follow us on Facebook and Instagram . For more information about development opportunities, visit .

