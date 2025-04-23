Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Training Aid For Golfers (MHO-488)

PITTSBURGH, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide a golfer with an effective practice tool that would help improve the mechanics of his swing," said an inventor, from Braithwaite, La., "so I invented the PATH FINDER. My design would help a golfer eliminate problem spots and inconsistencies in his swing sequence."

The invention provides an effective training aid that would help improve a golfer's swing. In doing so, it offers a visual guide during the swinging sequence. As a result, it allows the golfer to immediately identify inconsistencies in his swing as it relates to the path of the club. It also could increase accuracy and performance. The invention features a compact and innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for golfers.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-MHO-488, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

