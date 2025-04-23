Sorafenib Market And Companies Analysis Report 2025: Features Key Players - Pfizer, Bayer, Astrazeneca, Novartis, Bristol Myers Squibb & More

The Sorafenib market size has grown steadily in recent years. It will grow from $1.24 billion in 2024 to $1.3 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to favorable government policies and reimbursement programs, increasing approvals for new drugs, increasing apoptosis in cancer cells, rising incidence of target cancers, and growing research studies on Sorafenib.

The Sorafenib market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.53 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing incidence of thyroid cancer, increasing incidence of cancer, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing focus on precision medicine, and rising incidence of liver and renal cancers. Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in early diagnosis and treatment, innovations in alternative therapies, advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), technological innovations in drug delivery, and advanced renal cell carcinoma.

The rising incidence of cancer is anticipated to drive the growth of the Sorafenib market in the future. For example, in January 2023, the National Center for Biotechnology Information, a US-based intergovernmental organization, reported approximately 1,958,310 new cancer cases and 609,820 cancer-related deaths in 2023. Thus, the increasing prevalence of cancer is fueling the expansion of the Sorafenib market.

Key players in the Sorafenib market are concentrating on creating innovative products, such as affordable generic Sorafenib tablets, to improve efficacy and patient adherence while meeting specific requirements in cancer treatment. For instance, in June 2022, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, an Indian pharmaceutical manufacturer, introduced Sorafenib tablets, a generic treatment for various cancers, in the US market after receiving approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). This generic product is based on Bayer's Nexavar and is used for treating multiple cancers, including liver, kidney, and thyroid cancers. The Sorafenib tablets are available in 200 mg doses and are sold in bottles containing 120 tablets.

In June 2024, Lotus Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., a Taiwan-based company focused on manufacturing and selling generic drugs, acquired Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition allows Lotus Pharmaceuticals to broaden its product range and market presence by integrating Teva's extensive portfolio of pharmaceutical products and expertise.

North America was the largest region in the Sorafenib market in 2023. The regions covered in the Sorafenib market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the Sorafenib market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Reasons to Purchase:



Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 15 geographies.

Assess the impact of key macro factors such as conflict, pandemic recovery, inflation, interest rate environment, and the 2nd Trump presidency.

Create regional and country strategies based on local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Use for supporting internal and external presentations with reliable, high-quality data and analysis.

Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered with an Excel data sheet for easy data extraction and analysis. Data from the report will also be delivered in an Excel dashboard format.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



By Product: Patented Drugs; Generic Drugs

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies; Drug Store and Retail Pharmacies; Online Pharmacies By Application: Kidney Cancer; Liver Cancer; Thyroid Cancer



By Patented Drugs: Nexavar By Generic Drugs: Generic Sorafenib Tosylate; Other Generic Variants

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes