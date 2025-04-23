Trends Shaping The Syndicated Loans Industry, 2025-2029 & 2034: Insights Into Regional Growth Opportunities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Syndicated Loans Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Syndicated Loans market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market's characteristics, size, and growth, including segmentation, regional and country-level breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies. It also tracks historical and forecasted market growth across various geographies.

The syndicated loans market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $682.44 billion in 2024 to $782.79 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to economic growth, corporate mergers and acquisitions, credit market conditions, global trade dynamics, bank capital, and liquidity.

The syndicated loans market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $1.34 trillion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to interest rate trends, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors, global trade and investment flows, investor appetite for yield, and geopolitical stability. Major trends in the forecast period include increasing demand for infrastructure financing, expansion in emerging markets, private equity involvement, sector-specific growth, and enhanced risk management practices.

The growing demand for large loans is anticipated to drive the expansion of the syndicated loan market. For example, in March 2024, British Business Bank plc reported that gross flows of new business loans increased from $75.01 billion (£57.7 billion) in 2021 to $75.776 billion (£59.2 billion) in 2023, reflecting a $1.92 billion (£1.5 billion) rise over two years. Consequently, the heightened demand for large loans is boosting the syndicated loan market.

Companies in the syndicated loan market are focusing on advancing solutions such as syndicated loan trading platforms to offer trading protocols, real-time data, and analytics in a unified system. For instance, in June 2024, Charles River Development Ltd., a U.S.-based provider of technology systems for investment firms, collaborated with Octaura LL Trading Co. LLC, a U.S.-based electronic syndicated loan trading solution provider, to create a two-way interface that streamlines syndicated loan trading. This interface integrates loan management systems with trading platforms, enabling real-time data exchange and more efficient trading workflows, thus enhancing accuracy and efficiency.

North America was the largest region in the syndicated loans market in 2024. The regions covered in the syndicated loans market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the syndicated loans market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

1) By Type: Term Loan; Revolving Loan; Underwritten Transactions; Other Types

2) By Use of Proceeds: Working Capital; Acquisition Financing; Project Finance; Other Use of Proceeds

3) By Industry Vertical: Financials Services; Energy and Power; High Technology; Industrials; Consumer Products and Services; Other Industry Verticals

Subsegments:

1) By Term Loan: Senior Term Loan; Subordinated Term Loan; Bridge Loan

2) By Revolving Loan: Multi-Currency Revolving Credit Facility; Single-Currency Revolving Credit Facility; Callable Revolving Loan

3) By Underwritten Transactions: Fully Underwritten; Best Efforts Underwriting

4) By Other Types: Asset-Backed Loan; Securitized Loan; High Yield Loan

Key Companies Profiled: JPMorgan Chase & Co; Banco Santander; Bank of China; BNP Paribas; ING Group

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $782.79 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1.34 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.4% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Syndicated Loans market report include:



JPMorgan Chase & Co

Banco Santander SA

Bank of China

BNP Paribas SA

ING Group N.V.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.

Barclays PLC

State Bank of India

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

Deutsche Bank AG

UniCredit S.p.A.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc.

Apollo Global Management Inc.

Standard Bank Group Limited

Union Bank of India

Macquarie Bank Limited

Stifel Financial Corp.

Ares Management Corporation

Toronto Dominion Securities

Houlihan Lokey Inc.

Credit Agricole CIB

Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

BMO Capital Markets

William Blair & Company

Bank Handlowy w Warszawie SA Acuity Knowledge Partners

