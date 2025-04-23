Tejasvi Surya Travels With Pahalgam Victim Families, Bodies To Reach Bengaluru On Thursday

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 23 (IANS) Member of Parliament and BJP Yuva Morcha National President Tejasvi Surya is travelling along with the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

“The group is travelling from Srinagar to Delhi by IndiGo flight 6E 3203, scheduled to arrive at 7.10 pm at Terminal 1, Delhi Airport. The onward journey to Bengaluru will be on IndiGo flight 6E 3101, departing at 1.10 am on Thursday (April 24) from Terminal 1D, Delhi, and arriving in Bengaluru at 3.45 am at Terminal 1. The mortal remains of the victims are also being transported via the same flights,” the official statement from the MP's office stated on Wednesday.

His office said that Tejasvi Surya is accompanying the families of Manjunath Rao of Shivamogga, Madhusudan of Bengaluru, and Bharath Bhushan of Bengaluru.

It added that a total of 13 family members of the deceased are travelling together.

“Soon after the terror attack in Pahalgam, Tejasvi Surya personally called up the families, offered his condolences and assured them of all possible assistance. Arrangements were made for their stay and meals, along with the travel from Pahalgam to Srinagar. At Srinagar Airport, he coordinated with local authorities to facilitate procedures for the families,” claimed his office.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives in the terrorist attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra said that India has the strength to eliminate terrorism, no matter where the terrorists are hiding or which country is supporting them.

“Our confidence stems from the fact that Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of the country. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is known as a man of steel, is with us. We will not spare any terrorists,” Vijayendra said.

He said that the bloodshed that once plagued Kashmir had given way to peace, drawing large numbers of tourists.

He alleged that Pakistan-backed terrorists launched this attack because they could not tolerate the peace and order established under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government, which has returned to power for a third time.

“PM Modi is not one to sit idle; he will act decisively to eliminate terrorism,” he said.

He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned immediately from Saudi Arabia in the wake of the incident, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also rushed to Jammu and Kashmir.

He also accused Congress leaders of making irresponsible statements and said the Congress party, which ruled the country for 60–65 years, is to blame for the unresolved Kashmir issue.