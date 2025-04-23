Mesirow Wealth Advisors Recognized By Forbes As 2025 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

MENAFN - PR Newswire) According to Forbes, Forbes Top Advisor rankings evaluate quantitative and qualitative data, weighing factors "such as service models, compliance records and industry experience" and focusing on individual advisors that "encompass best practices in their approach to working with clients."

"We are incredibly proud of Jordan, Steven, and Brian for their recognition in Forbes' 2025 Top Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list," said Brian Price , CEO of Mesirow Wealth Management . "This recognition highlights each of these Advisor's expertise, dedication, and commitment to providing outstanding client service. We look forward to their continued contributions to the firm."



Jordan Scher, AIF® joined Mesirow in 1997 and has over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry. Jordan specializes in comprehensive financial planning and asset management for and serves as a member of the Mesirow Wealth Management Investment Management Committee.



Steven N. Mesirow, CFP® joined Mesirow in 1993 and brings more than 30 years of financial services experience to the firm. At Mesirow he offers investment advice and financial planning strategies designed to help accumulate, manage, and preserve wealth for individuals, business owners, and charitable organizations. He is also actively involved in the Jewish United Fund Health and Human Services subcommittee.

Brian Lorber, CFP® joined Mesirow in 2010 and has 14 years of experience in the investment industry. He serves as a member of the Mesirow Wealth Management Investment Committee and has also been recognized on Forbes' 2024 Best-in-State Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors list.

As a Barron's Top 100 RIA firm ,2 Mesirow Wealth Management offers a differentiated approach that places equal emphasis on 1) customized, comprehensive wealth plans that evolve along with clients' lives and 2) expert investment selection in all markets, including access to traditional stock and bond opportunities as well as alternative investments. Mesirow Wealth Management has more than $12.4 billion in assets under management / assets under advisement,3 and Mesirow overall has $306.2 billion in assets under supervision.4

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with offices around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Private Capital & Currency, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture.

Mesirow has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business multiple times and is one of Barron's Top 100 RIA firms. To learn more, visit mesirow , follow us on LinkedIn and subscribe to Spark , our quarterly newsletter.

Media

Mesirow refers to Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. and its divisions, subsidiaries and affiliates. The Mesirow name and logo are registered service marks of Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc., © 2025, Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved. Investment management services provided through Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc., Mesirow Institutional Investment Management, Inc. and Mesirow Financial Private Equity Advisors, Inc., all SEC-registered investment advisor, a CFTC registered commodity trading advisors and member of the NFA, or Mesirow Financial International UK, Ltd. ("MFIUK"), authorized and regulated by the FCA, depending on the jurisdiction.

Award recognition disclosures: mesirow/award-recognition-disclosure

Each year, Forbes partners with SHOOK Research to evaluate prospective advisors. Evaluation criteria is gathered through telephone, virtual and in-person due diligence interviews, as well as quantitative data. They weigh factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those who encompass the highest standards of best practices. For the complete list of 2025 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors and methodology, visit .2024 Barron's Top RIAs (Received September 2024 for the year 2023 – Licensing fees paid post award for use of the ranking). In order to be considered for the Barron's 2024 Top RIA Firms list, applicants were required to complete a 145-question survey, with the firm's ADV informing the majority of responses. Firms were also required to meet a number of other specified requirements to be eligible for inclusion. Firms were ranked based on various qualitative and quantitative factors, including assets managed, the size and experience of teams, regulatory records of the advisors and firms, technology spending, staff diversity, organic and M&A growth, client segmentation as well as succession planning.Assets under management is as of 12.31.2024 and Assets under advisement is as of 9.30.2024. Some assets under advisement ("AUA") are on a 45-to-90-day lag due to time needed to confirm away assets.As of 12.31.2024 unless otherwise noted. | 1. "Assets under supervision" includes regulatory assets under management; assets under advisement; and non-securities currency assets under management. For these purposes: (1) regulatory assets under management ("RAUM") is calculated in accordance with Instruction 5A of Form ADV and includes all assets of securities portfolios (both discretionary and non-discretionary). (2) Some assets under advisement ("AUA") are on a 45-to-90-day lag due to time needed to confirm away assets. (3) Currency assets under management includes AUM associated with (i) active and passive currency risk management products $175.23 billion, (ii) non-fx overlay strategies such as equitization and beta overlays $885.03 million, and (iii) alpha strategies $1.57 billion. In all such cases, AUM is calculated based on notional value of currency investments. Additionally, AUM for alpha strategies is adjusted because clients can select a volatility target (generally between 2% and 12% annualized), which is normalized to 2% in order to create a consistent depiction of alpha strategy AUM. This results in a "scaled" AUM, which is higher than the actual ag6gregate notional value of all alpha strategy portfolios if clients have selected a volatility target higher than 2%. As of 12.31.2024, the "unscaled" AUM for alpha strategies was $365.38 million.

