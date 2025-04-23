Luxury, Redefined: Four Seasons Resort Maui At Wailea Unveils Newly Transformed Maile Presidential Suite

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The reimagined Maile Suite represents our commitment to providing the ultimate luxury experience that today's discerning travelers seek," says"This transformative project marries Maui's natural splendor with thoughtful design and wellness innovations that allow our guests to enjoy the perfect balance of residential comfort and island luxury. We're proud to set a new standard for the presidential suite experience that honors both our legacy of excellence and our vision for the future."

Situated on the Resort's top floor with spectacular 180-degree wraparound views that stretch across the Pacific and to neighboring islands, the redesign thoughtfully reworked the existing footprint to maximize comfort and functionality while drawing upon the natural surroundings. The suite's spacious lanai extends living space outdoors, providing an ideal setting for watching Maui's legendary sunsets and overlooking the Resort's stunning grounds. Leaning into the concept of fluidity between land and sea, light and shadow, indoors and out, the introduction of curved lines, layered materials, and an effortless sense of movement anchor the suite with a newly expanded central kitchen and entertaining bar, offering a fresh perspective on modern luxury in Hawaii.

At the suite's core is a dedicated wellness sanctuary in the primary bedroom. The spa-inspired en-suite features a digitally controlled luxury shower, a deep soaking tub, an infrared sauna, and a cold plunge, delivering indulgence and restoration in equal measure.

"The Maile Suite is intentionally crafted to be an experience that feels deeply influenced by its location yet undeniably Four Seasons Resort Maui. By reshaping the suite's layout and integrating wellness-focused elements, we've created a retreat where every detail reflects Maui's pristine beauty in a way that feels both intentional and effortless," says Will Meyer, Co-Founder of Meyer Davis.

The secondary king and queen bedrooms have also been elevated with refined finishes, upgraded baths, and architectural details that distinguish them from the resort's standard guest rooms.

The suite's color palette takes cues from golden hour, layering saturated greens, earthy umber, and deep aubergine tones to create an inviting atmosphere. Thoughtfully selected materials include reclaimed wood flooring that carries the markings of its past, woven textiles and natural fibers that add softness, and handcrafted details that bring a distinct, personal touch throughout the space.

The furnishings and lighting, sourced from Palecek, Lostine, Made Goods, Bover, and Vincent Shepard, reinforce the connection to the island's harmonious elements, while styling accessories sourced from Cera Cera, and special pieces from local Hawaiian shops reinforce a true sense of place. The art program, curated by Saatchi Fine Art, features local Hawaiian artists whose works add layers of meaning and depth.

Guests of the Maile Suite enjoy exclusive access to a dedicated Guest Experience Management team who personalizes every aspect of their stay. The suite also includes premium amenities such as airport transfers, daily breakfast, customized welcome experiences, and exclusive resort privileges-creating a bespoke journey from arrival to departure.

The Maile Suite is available for booking here , with rates starting at USD 31,000 per night. For more information, visit fourseasons/maui or call (808) 874-8000.

About Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

Maui's iconic Forbes Five-Star resort is nestled on 15 acres of the breathtaking Wailea Coast. The 383-room oceanfront property is world-renowned for its comfortable opulence, impeccable service, luxurious amenities, and for living in harmony with its environment and community. The resort in Maui is also home to one of the nation's top-rated spas committed to wellness. Guests can indulge in exceptional dining at four of Hawai'i's most celebrated restaurants-Ferraro's Restaurant & Bar, Spago Maui, DUO Steak and Seafood, and the newly opened KOMO. This sophisticated home away from home caters to the needs and interests of all generations-offering world-class activities and one-of-a-kind Unforgettable Experiences, a museum quality art collection, three pools overlooking the azure-blue Pacific Ocean including an adults-only pool, and more. Four Seasons Resort Maui, a Hawaiian vacation destination geared to action adventurers, those guests wishing to practice the fine art of doing nothing at all, and everyone in between. For more information, please visit

About Meyer Davis

Meyer Davis is a multi-disciplinary design studio founded by Will Meyer and Gray Davis. Named Hospitality Design's 2025 Design Firm of the Year, the award-winning firm has established itself at the forefront of design for creating standout destinations, distinct residences, as well as retail and workspaces throughout the U.S. and internationally. Meyer Davis's public projects boast a welcoming, residential quality, and the studio's residential projects offer a generous warmth and comfort. This harmonious marriage of seemingly disparate elements-public and private, old and new, uptown and downtown- is quintessentially Meyer Davis. Key hospitality clients include Four Seasons, Auberge Resorts, and Mandarin Oriental. Additionally, Meyer Davis is sought after by the world's leading restaurateurs and chefs including Jean-Georges Vongerichten and Daniel Boulud, as well as Mercer Street Hospitality and the iconic Harrods department store in London. The designer of Oscar de la Renta's worldwide boutiques, the firm also works with commercial residential clients including The Related Group and Extell Development. For more information, please visit .

Media Contact

Crissa Hiranaga

Senior Director of Public Relations and Communications

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

[email protected]

SOURCE Four Seasons Resort Maui