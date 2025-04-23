Westcove Advises Regional Plastic Surgery Center & Spa On Its Partnership With ARSA

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Westcove Partners, LLC ("Westcove"), a highly specialized investment bank, announced that it acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Regional Plastic Surgery Center & Spa ("RPSC") in its partnership with Advanced Reconstructive Surgery Alliance ("ARSA"), a portfolio company of Webster Equity Partners ("Webster"). The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Westcove's deal team included Justin Hand, Managing Director; Abe M'Bodj, Director; Scott Schulkin, Vice President; and Amr Baumy, Analyst.

Joshua Lemmon, M.D., Partner at RPSC, stated, "This partnership with ARSA represents an exciting step forward for Regional Plastic Surgery Center & Spa. We are committed to advancing our practice while preserving the personalized, high-quality care our patients trust. Westcove's support was instrumental in bringing this vision to life, and we are excited about the opportunities ahead."

Justin Hand, Managing Director of Westcove, commented, "Supporting RPSC in this partnership was a truly rewarding experience. Their unwavering dedication to patient care and strategic growth made them an ideal partner for ARSA. We are excited to see how this collaboration propels both parties to new heights."

About Regional Plastic Surgery Center & Spa

Regional Plastic Surgery Center & Spa is a leading provider of cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, serving patients across Texas. The practice's four board-certified plastic surgeons offer a comprehensive range of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic treatments, combining advanced techniques with personalized care. For more information, visit .

About Advanced Reconstructive Surgery Alliance

ARSA is a premier surgical support organization that partners with high-quality reconstructive and specialty surgical practices, providing business support while preserving clinical autonomy. For more information, visit .

About Webster Equity Partners

Founded in 2003, Webster Equity invests in healthcare services companies with high-impact growth strategies that deliver the highest-quality care and extraordinary service. For additional information on Webster Equity Partners, please visit .

About Westcove Partners

Westcove Partners is a premier healthcare-focused investment bank specializing in mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financings, and other complex corporate finance transactions. The firm is dedicated to advising founder-operated businesses, tailoring its advisory services to address the unique challenges and opportunities these businesses face. For more information, visit .

Contact:

Amr Baumy, [email protected]

SOURCE Westcove Partners, LLC

