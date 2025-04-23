DFW Goes Blue As The Smurf Experience Opens In Texas

The 75-minute experience will feature nine mission-based zones filled with interactive scavenger hunts, obstacle courses, virtual reality adventures, meet-and-greets with beloved Smurf characters and more. It's hands-on, high-energy and full of Smurftastic fun for kids and parents alike. The Smurf Experience is not to be missed and is only in Texas until the end of the Summer.

Tickets are now available at , with options for the whole family.

"The Smurfs may be small, but their journey has been anything but. From their origins in Europe in the 1950's to their increasing global popularity, we are excited to bring the world of the Smurfs to life for families in DFW! Based on the success of the attraction in Europe, we believe US audiences will thoroughly enjoy the launch of The Smurf Experience," said SBX Group's CEO, Danny Fritz.

"When my father first drew these little blue characters decades ago, I don't think he ever imagined that they'd one day jump off the pages and be able to physically interact with families around the world. It is wonderful to see The Smurf Experience bring the Smurfs, their story and their values to life in such a meaningful way," said Véronique Culliford, Founder & President of Peyo Company and daughter of Peyo.

Located inside Arlington's Esports Stadium at the Arlington Museum of Art and just steps away from AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Field and Six Flags Over Texas-The Smurf Experience is perfectly placed in the heart of Arlington's entertainment district.

Timed perfectly with the release of Paramount Pictures' new Smurfs movie (hitting theaters July 2025), this summer-long adventure builds on the excitement of the big screen. The film stars Rihanna as both a producer and the voice of Smurfette. She's also behind the soundtrack's hottest musical hits. The Smurf Experience lets fans step into the world of the Smurfs ahead of the film's release-creating unforgettable moments for families to share together.

The Smurf Experience was designed by Belgium-based agency Cecoforma in collaboration with Smurf parent entity Peyo Company. SBX Group, a leader in entertainment attractions, is working with Cecoforma and Peyo Company to adapt the experience for North American audiences. SBX is also partnering with Leap Event Technology as the Official Ticketing Provider for The Smurf Experience in North America. Leap provides a suite of technology, marketing, and data solutions for some of the world's biggest sports and entertainment brands.

About SBX Group

SBX Group is a leading global entertainment agency with two distinct divisions: talent and attractions. The talent division represents the business interests of renowned athletes and high-profile media personalities. SBX cultivates strategic partnerships, joint ventures, owned brand IPs, and charitable initiatives, maximizing their clients' commercial success and personal brand impact. The attractions division specializes in creating, owning, and operating captivating live entertainment experiences. This includes innovative touring productions and permanent installations in major entertainment hubs. For more information, visit .

About Cecoforma

cecoforma SA is a leading events and communications company headquartered in Belgium. From its bases in Brussels and Liege it organises annually over 1000 events, conferences and exhibitions with integrated communication and marketing campaigns all over the world. cecoforma operates two business units: one focusing on providing services to institutional and public sector clients, and one conceiving, designing and manufacturing immersive cultural experiences to the wider public. Acquired in 1992 by its owner, Stephan Uhoda, cecoforma has enjoyed continual growth and now boasts a team of 120+ professionals working hard behind the scenes to creating engagement activities that matter to our clients' audiences.

The Smurf Experience was designed by Cecoforma along with designer and artistic director Marcos Viñals Bassols, in collaboration with Smurf parent entity Peyo Company. For more information, visit and .

About The Smurfs TM/ Peyo Company

Blue and cute, standing only three apples high, the Smurfs value team spirit, loyalty, optimism, fun and respect for nature. They might be hard to tell apart at first, however, each Smurf has his or her own particularity. They live in a village full of mushroom-shaped houses, hidden in the heart of a magic forest where few people venture to go. Born in a comic book in 1958, Peyo's little blue characters have been spreading happiness and entertaining kids and families for generations. The Smurfs animated series (2021) is airing worldwide on Nickelodeon and is available on Netflix. A new Smurfs movie produced and distributed by Paramount Pictures/Nickelodeon Animation and starring Rihanna as Smurfette has been recently announced with a summer 2025 worldwide theatrical release. For more information, visit .

