FFW Corporation Announces Earnings For The Quarter And Year To Date Ended March 31, 2025
| FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
|Consolidated Balance Sheet
| Mach 31
|June 30
|2025
|2024
|Unaudited
|Assets
|Cash and due from financial institutions
|$
|6,983,720
|$
|5,202,224
|Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions
|3,719,909
|11,717,782
|Cash and cash equivalents
|10,703,629
|16,920,006
|Securities available for sale
|107,035,030
|106,179,450
|Loans held for sale
|1,183,650
|559,830
|Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $5,627,164
|at March 31, 2024 and $5,564,436 at June 30, 2024
|421,027,946
|411,841,368
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
|1,289,700
|1,289,700
|Accrued interest receivable
|2,914,302
|3,016,660
|Premises and equipment, net
|7,503,967
|7,614,589
|Mortgage servicing rights
|1,093,572
|1,086,587
|Cash surrender value of life insurance
|13,054,115
|12,725,890
|Goodwill
|1,213,898
|1,213,898
|Repossessed Assets
|-
|1,250
|Other assets
|4,904,722
|4,913,693
|Total assets
|$
|571,924,531
|$
|567,362,921
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|Deposits
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|51,886,534
|$
|47,530,618
|Interest-bearing
|448,895,881
|466,891,628
|Total deposits
|500,782,415
|514,422,246
|Borrowings
|17,000,000
|-
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|4,184,509
|4,425,736
|Total liabilities
|521,966,924
|518,847,982
|Shareholders' equity
|Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized;
|Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,086,281 at March 31, 2025 and 1,126,243 at June 30, 2024
|18,363
|18,363
|Additional paid-in capital
|10,182,832
|10,266,257
|Retained earnings
|64,774,708
|61,694,919
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(10,489,806
|)
|(10,795,929
|)
|Treasury stock, at cost: 746,9325 at March 31, 2025 and
|710,085 at June 30, 2024
|(14,528,490
|)
|(12,668,671
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|49,957,607
|48,514,939
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|571,924,531
|$
|567,362,921
| FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
|Consolidated Statement of Income
| Three Months Ended March 31
|Nine Months Ended March 31
| 2025
| 2024
|2025
|2024
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Interest and dividend income:
|Loans, including fees
|$
|5,707,273
|$
|5,373,052
|$
|17,198,053
|$
|15,688,147
|Taxable securities
|549,122
|508,864
|1,623,785
|1,493,040
|Tax exempt securities
|405,406
|407,951
|1,223,115
|1,250,686
|Other
|103,991
|57,617
|485,623
|189,900
|Total interest and dividend income
|6,765,792
|6,347,484
|20,530,576
|18,621,773
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|2,619,446
|2,746,943
|8,608,612
|7,680,525
|Borrowings
|27,799
|64,888
|27,813
|128,357
|Total interest expense
|2,647,245
|2,811,831
|8,636,425
|7,808,882
|Net interest income
|4,118,547
|3,535,653
|11,894,151
|10,812,891
|Provision for credit losses
|50,000
|-
|125,000
|-
|Net interest income after provision for
|4,068,547
|3,535,653
|11,769,151
|10,812,891
|credit losses
|Noninterest income:
|Net gains on sales of loans
|59,267
|28,349
|298,601
|71,755
|Net gains (losses) on fixed assets
|-
|-
|35,238
|-
|Net gains (losses) on sales of REO
|-
|-
|(684
|)
|(37,006
|)
|Commission income
|593,775
|364,240
|1,530,164
|1,034,231
|Service charges and fees
|245,619
|276,777
|711,137
|779,262
|Earnings on life insurance
|109,953
|107,851
|328,225
|283,332
|Other
|300,569
|291,081
|946,043
|874,959
|Total noninterest income
|1,309,183
|1,068,298
|3,848,724
|3,006,533
|Noninterest expense:
|Salaries and benefits
|2,017,995
|1,942,761
|6,063,655
|5,726,167
|Occupancy and equipment
|333,088
|323,582
|966,545
|950,172
|Professional
|127,059
|116,840
|463,741
|359,794
|Marketing
|84,205
|98,890
|278,408
|281,794
|Deposit insurance premium
|84,423
|69,000
|246,684
|207,666
|Regulatory assessment
|11,921
|10,345
|31,203
|31,035
|Correspondent bank charges
|34,720
|25,675
|81,274
|69,885
|Data processing
|592,792
|474,275
|1,556,269
|1,384,115
|Printing, postage and supplies
|69,259
|64,214
|226,111
|219,432
|Expense on life insurance
|27,665
|41,249
|(19,889
|)
|88,785
|Contribution expense
|18,286
|20,946
|37,388
|40,881
|Expense on REO
|-
|-
|-
|5,822
|Other
|425,132
|421,267
|1,168,598
|1,217,962
|Total noninterest expense
|3,826,545
|3,609,044
|11,099,987
|10,583,510
|Income before income taxes
|1,551,185
|994,907
|4,517,888
|3,235,914
|Income tax expense
|152,317
|75,100
|436,810
|264,001
|Net income
|$
|1,398,868
|$
|919,807
|$
|4,081,078
|$
|2,971,913
| FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
|Key Balances and Ratios
| Three Months Ended March 31
|Nine Months Ended March 31
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Per common share data:
|Earnings
|$
|1.28
|$
|0.82
|$
|3.66
|$
|2.64
|Diluted earnings
|$
|1.28
|$
|0.82
|$
|3.66
|$
|2.64
|Dividends paid
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.90
|$
|0.87
|Average shares issued and outstanding
|1,091,358
|1,128,394
|1,116,016
|1,126,998
|Shares outstanding end of period
|1,086,281
|1,126,843
|1,086,281
|1,126,843
|Supplemental data:
|Net interest margin **
|3.00
|%
|2.66
|%
|2.84
|%
|2.70
|%
|Return on average assets ***
|1.00
|%
|0.66
|%
|0.95
|%
|0.72
|%
|Return on average common equity ***
|11.39
|%
|7.67
|%
|10.88
|%
|8.56
|%
| March 31
| June 30
|2025
|2024
|Nonperforming assets *
|$
|8,682,341
|$
|4,044,082
|Repossessed assets
|$
|0
|$
|1,250
|*
|Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets
|**
|Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis
|***
|Annualized
Contact: Stacy Wiley, Treasurer, at (260) 563-3185
Legal Disclaimer:
