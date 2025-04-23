Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
FFW Corporation Announces Earnings For The Quarter And Year To Date Ended March 31, 2025


2025-04-23 11:16:10
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WABASH, Ind., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the“Corporation”) (OTC PINK: FFWC) (4/22/2025 Close: $39.70) , parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the“Bank”), announced earnings for the quarter and year to date ended March 31, 2025.

For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Corporation reported net income of $1,399,000 or $1.28 per common share compared to $920,000 or $0.82 per common share for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $4,119,000 compared to $3,536,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The provision for credit losses was $50,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and $0 for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Total noninterest income was $1,309,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $1,068,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Noninterest expense was $3,827,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and $3,609,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

For the nine months ended March 31, 2025, the Corporation reported net income of $4,081,000 or $3.66 per common share compared to $2,972,000 or $2.64 per common share for the nine months ended March 31, 2024. Net interest income for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 was $11,894,000 compared to $10,813,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2024. The Company recognized a provision for credit losses of $125,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 and $0 for the nine months ended March 31, 2024. Total noninterest income was $3,849,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 compared to $3,007,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2024. Noninterest expense was $11,100,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 and $10,584,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2024.

The three and nine months ended March 31, 2025 represented a return on average common equity of 11.39% and 10.88%, respectively, compared to 7.67% and 8.56% for the three and nine month periods ended March 31, 2024. The three and nine months ended March 31, 2025 represented a return on average assets of 1.00% and 0.95%, respectively, compared to 0.66% and 0.72%, for the three and nine month periods ended March 31, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.32% at March 31, 2025 compared to 1.33% at June 30, 2024. Nonperforming assets were $8,682,000 at March 31, 2025 compared to $4,044,000 at June 30, 2024.

As of March 31, 2025, FFWC's equity-to-assets ratio was 8.73% compared to 8.55% at June 30, 2024. Total assets at March 31, 2025 were $571,925,000 compared to $567,363,000 at June 30, 2024. Shareholders' equity was $49,958,000 at March 31, 2025 compared to $48,515,000 at June 30, 2024. Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered“well capitalized.”

The Corporation has an active share repurchase program. During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Corporation repurchased 13,708 shares at an average price of $39.98. Year to date the Corporation repurchased 53,178 shares at an average price of $39.40. For more information regarding the share repurchase program, please contact Roger Cromer, President, at (260) 563-3185. The Corporation may suspend or discontinue repurchases at any time.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as“expects,”“intends,”“believes,” and“should,” which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events. Actual results could materially differ from those presented. The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and six Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation's stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol“FFWC.” Our website address is . Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.

FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Mach 31
June 30
2025 2024
Unaudited
Assets
Cash and due from financial institutions $ 6,983,720 $ 5,202,224
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 3,719,909 11,717,782
Cash and cash equivalents 10,703,629 16,920,006
Securities available for sale 107,035,030 106,179,450
Loans held for sale 1,183,650 559,830
Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $5,627,164
at March 31, 2024 and $5,564,436 at June 30, 2024 421,027,946 411,841,368
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,289,700 1,289,700
Accrued interest receivable 2,914,302 3,016,660
Premises and equipment, net 7,503,967 7,614,589
Mortgage servicing rights 1,093,572 1,086,587
Cash surrender value of life insurance 13,054,115 12,725,890
Goodwill 1,213,898 1,213,898
Repossessed Assets - 1,250
Other assets 4,904,722 4,913,693
Total assets $ 571,924,531 $ 567,362,921
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing $ 51,886,534 $ 47,530,618
Interest-bearing 448,895,881 466,891,628
Total deposits 500,782,415 514,422,246
Borrowings 17,000,000 -
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,184,509 4,425,736
Total liabilities 521,966,924 518,847,982
Shareholders' equity
Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized;
Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,086,281 at March 31, 2025 and 1,126,243 at June 30, 2024 18,363 18,363
Additional paid-in capital 10,182,832 10,266,257
Retained earnings 64,774,708 61,694,919
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (10,489,806 ) (10,795,929 )
Treasury stock, at cost: 746,9325 at March 31, 2025 and
710,085 at June 30, 2024 (14,528,490 ) (12,668,671 )
Total shareholders' equity 49,957,607 48,514,939
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 571,924,531 $ 567,362,921


FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
Consolidated Statement of Income
Three Months Ended March 31
Nine Months Ended March 31
2025
2024
2025 2024
Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited
Interest and dividend income:
Loans, including fees $ 5,707,273 $ 5,373,052 $ 17,198,053 $ 15,688,147
Taxable securities 549,122 508,864 1,623,785 1,493,040
Tax exempt securities 405,406 407,951 1,223,115 1,250,686
Other 103,991 57,617 485,623 189,900
Total interest and dividend income 6,765,792 6,347,484 20,530,576 18,621,773
Interest expense:
Deposits 2,619,446 2,746,943 8,608,612 7,680,525
Borrowings 27,799 64,888 27,813 128,357
Total interest expense 2,647,245 2,811,831 8,636,425 7,808,882
Net interest income 4,118,547 3,535,653 11,894,151 10,812,891
Provision for credit losses 50,000 - 125,000 -
Net interest income after provision for 4,068,547 3,535,653 11,769,151 10,812,891
credit losses
Noninterest income:
Net gains on sales of loans 59,267 28,349 298,601 71,755
Net gains (losses) on fixed assets - - 35,238 -
Net gains (losses) on sales of REO - - (684 ) (37,006 )
Commission income 593,775 364,240 1,530,164 1,034,231
Service charges and fees 245,619 276,777 711,137 779,262
Earnings on life insurance 109,953 107,851 328,225 283,332
Other 300,569 291,081 946,043 874,959
Total noninterest income 1,309,183 1,068,298 3,848,724 3,006,533
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and benefits 2,017,995 1,942,761 6,063,655 5,726,167
Occupancy and equipment 333,088 323,582 966,545 950,172
Professional 127,059 116,840 463,741 359,794
Marketing 84,205 98,890 278,408 281,794
Deposit insurance premium 84,423 69,000 246,684 207,666
Regulatory assessment 11,921 10,345 31,203 31,035
Correspondent bank charges 34,720 25,675 81,274 69,885
Data processing 592,792 474,275 1,556,269 1,384,115
Printing, postage and supplies 69,259 64,214 226,111 219,432
Expense on life insurance 27,665 41,249 (19,889 ) 88,785
Contribution expense 18,286 20,946 37,388 40,881
Expense on REO - - - 5,822
Other 425,132 421,267 1,168,598 1,217,962
Total noninterest expense 3,826,545 3,609,044 11,099,987 10,583,510
Income before income taxes 1,551,185 994,907 4,517,888 3,235,914
Income tax expense 152,317 75,100 436,810 264,001
Net income $ 1,398,868 $ 919,807 $ 4,081,078 $ 2,971,913


FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information
Key Balances and Ratios
Three Months Ended March 31
Nine Months Ended March 31
2025 2024 2025 2024
Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited
Per common share data:
Earnings $ 1.28 $ 0.82 $ 3.66 $ 2.64
Diluted earnings $ 1.28 $ 0.82 $ 3.66 $ 2.64
Dividends paid $ 0.30 $ 0.29 $ 0.90 $ 0.87
Average shares issued and outstanding 1,091,358 1,128,394 1,116,016 1,126,998
Shares outstanding end of period 1,086,281 1,126,843 1,086,281 1,126,843
Supplemental data:
Net interest margin ** 3.00 % 2.66 % 2.84 % 2.70 %
Return on average assets *** 1.00 % 0.66 % 0.95 % 0.72 %
Return on average common equity *** 11.39 % 7.67 % 10.88 % 8.56 %
March 31
June 30
2025 2024
Nonperforming assets * $ 8,682,341 $ 4,044,082
Repossessed assets $ 0 $ 1,250
* Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets
** Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis
*** Annualized

Contact: Stacy Wiley, Treasurer, at (260) 563-3185


