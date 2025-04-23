Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Paypoint Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding


2025-04-23 11:16:10
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 23 April 2025

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

(together“PDMRs”)

The PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan

This announcement includes details in respect of the monthly acquisition of Partnership Shares and award of Matching Shares under the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”) made on 22 April 2025, in respect of those PDMRs who are participants in the SIP, as set out below, including the following Executive Directors:

PDMR Partnership Shares Purchased
Award Date: 22/04/2025
Purchase Price: £6.415 		Matching Shares
Award Date: 22/04/2025
Allotment Price: £0.00333
Nicholas Wiles 20 20
Rob Harding 20 20


The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

ENQUIRIES:
PayPoint plc

Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7542 031173

Steve O'Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer
+44 (0)7919 488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name 1. Simon Coles
2. Ben Ford
3. Robert Harding
4. Mark Latham
5. Tanya Murphy
6. Stephen O'Neill
7. Christopher Paul
8. Anthony Sappor
9. Josephine Toolan
10. Katy Wilde
11. Nicholas Wiles
12. Nicholas Williams
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • Chief Financial Officer
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • PDMR
  • Chief Executive Officer
  • PDMR
    • b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
    3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
    a) Name PayPoint plc
    b) LEI 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
    4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
    a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
    Identification code     		Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence
    ISIN: GB00B02QND93
    b) Nature of the transaction Shares purchased pursuant to the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan.
    c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
    1. £6.415 19
    2. £6.415 20
    3. £6.415 20
    4. £6.415 20
    5. £6.415 19
    6. £6.415 20
    7. £6.415 20
    8. £6.415 19
    9. £6.415
    		20
    10. £6.415 19
    11. £6.415 20
    12. £6.415 16
    d) Aggregated information
    - Volume
    - Price
    - Total     		Aggregate Volume(s) Aggregate Price(s) Aggregate Total
    1. 19 £6.415 £121.88
    2. 20 £6.415 £128.3
    3. 20 £6.415 £128.3
    4. 20 £6.415 £128.3
    5. 19 £6.415 £121.88
    6. 20 £6.415 £128.3
    7. 20 £6.415 £128.3
    8. 19 £6.415 £121.88
    9. 20 £6.415 £128.3
    10. 19 £6.415 £121.88
    11. 20 £6.415 £128.3
    12. 16 £6.415 £102.64
    e) Date of the transaction 22 April 2025
    f) Place of the transaction XLON


    MENAFN23042025004107003653ID1109463928

