Paypoint Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding
|PDMR
| Partnership Shares Purchased
Award Date: 22/04/2025
Purchase Price: £6.415
| Matching Shares
Award Date: 22/04/2025
Allotment Price: £0.00333
|Nicholas Wiles
|20
|20
|Rob Harding
|20
|20
The Notification of Dealing Forms can be found below.
This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
ENQUIRIES:
PayPoint plc
Julia Herd, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7542 031173
Steve O'Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer
+44 (0)7919 488066
LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|1. Simon Coles
|2. Ben Ford
|3. Robert Harding
|4. Mark Latham
|5. Tanya Murphy
|6. Stephen O'Neill
|7. Christopher Paul
|8. Anthony Sappor
|9. Josephine Toolan
|10. Katy Wilde
|11. Nicholas Wiles
|12. Nicholas Williams
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR PDMR Chief Financial Officer PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR Chief Executive Officer PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PayPoint plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence
ISIN: GB00B02QND93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
| Shares purchased pursuant to the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1.
|£6.415
|19
|2.
|£6.415
|20
|3.
|£6.415
|20
|4.
|£6.415
|20
|5.
|£6.415
|19
|6.
|£6.415
|20
|7.
|£6.415
|20
|8.
|£6.415
|19
|9.
| £6.415
|20
|10.
|£6.415
|19
|11.
|£6.415
|20
|12.
|£6.415
|16
|d)
| Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
|Aggregate Volume(s)
|Aggregate Price(s)
|Aggregate Total
|1.
|19
|£6.415
|£121.88
|2.
|20
|£6.415
|£128.3
|3.
|20
|£6.415
|£128.3
|4.
|20
|£6.415
|£128.3
|5.
|19
|£6.415
|£121.88
|6.
|20
|£6.415
|£128.3
|7.
|20
|£6.415
|£128.3
|8.
|19
|£6.415
|£121.88
|9.
|20
|£6.415
|£128.3
|10.
|19
|£6.415
|£121.88
|11.
|20
|£6.415
|£128.3
|12.
|16
|£6.415
|£102.64
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|22 April 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|XLON
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|1. Simon Coles
|2. Benjamin Ford
|3. Rob Harding
|4. Mark Latham
|5. Tanya Murphy
|6. Stephen O'Neill
|7. Christopher Paul
|8. Anthony Sappor
|9. Josephine Toolan
|10. Katy Wilde
|11. Nicholas Wiles
|12. Nicholas Williams
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR PDMR Chief Financial Officer PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR PDMR Chief Executive Officer PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|PayPoint Plc
|b)
|LEI
|5493004YKWI8U0GDD138
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence
ISIN: GB00B02QND93
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Matching shares issued pursuant to the PayPoint plc Share Incentive Plan.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|1.
|£0.00333
|19
|2.
|£0.00333
|20
|3.
|£0.00333
|20
|4.
|£0.00333
|20
|5.
|£0.00333
|19
|6.
|£0.00333
|20
|7.
|£0.00333
|20
|8.
|£0.00333
|19
|9.
|£0.00333
|20
|10.
|£0.00333
|19
|11.
|£0.00333
|20
|12.
|£0.00333
|16
|d)
| Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
|Aggregate Volume(s)
|Aggregate Price(s)
|Aggregate Total
|1.
|19
|£0.00333
|£0.06
|2.
|20
|£0.00333
|£0.07
|3.
|20
|£0.00333
|£0.07
|4.
|20
|£0.00333
|£0.07
|5.
|19
|£0.00333
|£0.06
|6.
|20
|£0.00333
|£0.07
|7.
|20
|£0.00333
|£0.07
|8.
|19
|£0.00333
|£0.06
|9.
|20
|£0.00333
|£0.07
|10.
|19
|£0.00333
|£0.06
|11.
|20
|£0.00333
|£0.07
|12.
|16
|£0.00333
|£0.05
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|22 April 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside of a trading venue
